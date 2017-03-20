Community Notes: March 19

Chamber Awards Banquet
The Knightdale Chamber of Commerce will hold its 44th annual awards banquet Tuesday, March 28 at the North Raleigh Hilton, 3415 Wake Forest Road. The event will begin with a silent auction and social hour at 5:30 and the dinner and program will begin at 6:45. Knightdale’s citizen of the year, and the chamber’s large and small businesses of the year, ambassador of the year and community impact awards will be presented. Advance, discount tickets are available before March 15 for $40 per person. For more information, call the chamber at 919-266-4603.
Farmers’ market seeking church choirs
The Zebulon Farm Fresh Market invites Zebulon-area church choir to take part in its celebration of Church Choir Appreciation Day on April 29. For more information, call Maurine Brown at 919-823-1816.
Public Safety Day in Wendell
The Wendell Police Department will celebrate Public Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Campen Street downtown. Public-safety agencies will offer equipment and vehicle demonstrations, educational books, kids’ rides, a raffle, food and drinks.
Lifeguard classes
The American Red Cross will offer lifeguard certification in May at the Zebulon Swimming Pool, 309 W. Glenn St., and at the Zebulon Country Club, 2424 Pearces Road. Students must be 15 or older, be able to swim 300 yards continuously using the freestyle and breaststroke, dive to a depth of 9 feet, retrieve a 10-pound diving brick and tread water for 2 minutes. The class is made up of seven session followed by a written test and skills test. The cost is $200. For more information, email Barnanne Creech at bwcreech@icloud.com or call 919-291-9288.
Swimmers wanted
The Zebulon Swim Team, a merged team from the Zebulon Swimming Pool, Zebulon Country Club and Weaver’s Pond, is looking for swimmers ages 3-18 to compete in the Tarheel Swimming Association’s summer season. Practices begin the week of May 22, and the first of six weekly meets is June 13. A kickoff meeting is scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 14 at the Zebulon Swimming Pool, 309 W. Glenn St. For more information, email Barnanne Creech at bwcreech@icloud.com or call 919-291-9288.
Egg hunt in Wendell
An Easter egg hunt is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Wendell Community Park, 601 W. Third St., Wendell. Children should bring their own basket. The hunt is free. For more information, email matt@thepassagechurch.com or call 919-901-5195.
Opening Day at the Park
Jake May Opening Day at the Park is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Wendell Community Park, 601 W. Third St., Wendell. Enjoy a “Pitch, Hit and Run” competition, a home run derby and inflatables. T-ball, baseball and softball games will be played throughout the day.
Spring into the Arts
Spring Into the Arts, an arts walk, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in downtown Wendell. Celebrate the visual, fine and performing arts, including live music and an art auction.
Swim club seeking new members
The Wendell Swim Club is accepting new members. Learn to swim, and kids ages 4-18 can compete on the Wendell Waves swim team. Go to wendellswimclub.org for information and to submit a membership application.
‘Krafty Kids’ in Zebulon
The next “Krafty Kids” is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Zebulon Community Center, 301 S. Arendell Ave., Zebulon. The one-day crafts class is for children ages 7-12. The cost is $10 for Zebulon residents and $15 for nonresidents. For more information, call 919-269-8265.
East Wake Senior Center
▪ The Senior Center is looking for a volunteer pianist to practice and perform with its choir. Volunteers should be able to practice once per week with the choir and attend performances in the community one or two times per month. To volunteer, call the Senior Center at 919-365-4248.
▪ AARP is providing tax-preparation assistance to Senior Center members at Longview Baptist Church, 2308 N. New Hope Church Road, Raleigh. For an appointment, call the senior center at 919-365-4248.
BMX stunt team demo
The ProTown BMX professional stunt team is set to return to downtown Wendell this spring. The team, which features regular participants in the X Games and AST Dew Tour, will demonstrate flips, whips, spins and more March 25, with a rain date of March 26. The first of two performances will begin at 11 a.m., and the riders will offer free clinics and autographs after each show. For more information on ProTown BMX, visit protownbmx.com.
Library events for children
East Regional Library: Story times for children and families are throughout the week at 946 Steeple Square Court, Knightdale. Baby story time is at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Toddler story time is 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Fridays. Story time for preschoolers is at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Mondays and 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Family story time is 10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Wendell Community Library: The library holds events for children at 207 S. Hollybrook Road. Toddler story time is at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Preschool story time is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays . Family story time is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. K-5 Adventures is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays. ABC Craft and Learn is at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Call 919-365-2600 for more information.
Zebulon Community Library: The library holds story time at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. K-5 Adventures is at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays. For information, call 919-404-3610.
Support group
A caregivers’ support group meets from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Wendell Community Center, 601 W. Third St. For details, call 919-365-4248.
Food pantry
Bread for Life of America and its community partners give free food to those in need at 10 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at the Zebulon Boys & Girls Club, 1320 Shepard School Road. For information, call Roger Brantley at 252-314-1457.
NAMI Connections Support Group
Connections Support Group, offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Northside Community Church, 621 N. First Ave., Knightdale. NAMI (National Alliance on Mental provides free support groups for adults living with a mental illness. Call Lisa at 919-819-1580 for more information.
East Wake Education Foundation
The East Wake Education Foundation hosts recurring events throughout the year. For a complete list, visit www.EastWakeEducationFoundation.org. Events are at the East Wake Education Foundation Family & Child Resource Center, 16 E. Fourth St., Wendell.
▪ Play Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
▪ Teachable Monday, which offers an in-house field trip or story time and crafts, is at 10 a.m. Mondays.
▪ Ready, Set, Read is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The program, for children ages 4-5, includes symbol and sound recognition and writing practice.
▪ Wacky Wednesday offers music, stories and art at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
▪ Thumpin’ Thursday, at 10 a.m. Thursdays, is an exercise program that helps children develop motor skills.
Knightdale Parks and Recreation
The Ready to Learn program offers free classes for ages 2 to 5 at Knightdale Parks and Recreation, 950 Steeple Square Court. All classes require parent participation. For more information, contact Shelia Dodd at 919-365-2606 or sedodd@wcpss.net.
Send announcements at least two weeks before the event to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
