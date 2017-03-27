Faith Notes: March 26

Music at Knightdale Baptist
The Glorymen and Tiffany will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Knightdale Baptist Church, 15 Main St., Knightdale. Dessert will follow in the fellowship hall. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the singers.
‘The Insanity of God’
A screening of “The Insanity of God,” a true story of faith and persecution, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Wakefield Central Baptist Church, 308 Proctor St., Zebulon. Light refreshments will follow the screening, and the church will provide child care. Admission is free. For more information, call associate pastor Mike Boone at 919-269-9512.
Belarussian Day
Belarussian Day will take place Saturday, April 1, at at Wakefield Central Baptist Church, 308 Proctor St., Zebulon. A yard sale, bake sale and bazaar will run from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A live auction will begin at 5 p.m., and food will be available throughout the day. The church is seeking vendors for the event. Booth space is $30. For more information, call 919-625-7344.
