Parks and Recreation Notes: March 26

Knightdale
▪ The Knightdale Recreation Center, located at 102 Lawson Ridge Road, offers several fitness opportunities for children. For more information, call Michelle Wester at 919-217-2232.
▪ Knightdale Parks and Recreation offers day trips for seniors throughout the year. Learn more at knightdalenc.gov.
▪ Zumba fitness classes for ages 18 and older are from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays at the K-Fit Center, 426 N. First Ave. The cost is $5 per class; pay at time of class.
▪ Strong by Zumba is now in Knightdale. Classes are from 10 to 11 a.m. at the K-Fit Center. Cost is $7 per class. For more information, call Chris Roland at 919-217-2234.
▪ Aerobics classes at the K-Fit Center are from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Abs and glutes runs from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and step and sculpt from 9 to 10 a.m.. Aerobics is from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $5 per class. Bring a mat or towel and water bottle. For more information, call 919-217-2236.
▪ Knightdale Parks and Recreation holds Pilates classes for ages 18 and older from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the K-Fit Center, 426 N. First Ave., Knightdale, for $5. Pilates improves physical strength and flexibility and enhances mental awareness. For more information, call Chris Roland at 919-217-2234.
Wendell
The Wendell Community Center, 601 W. Third St., has several exercise offerings. For more information on the following programs, call the center at 919-366-2266.
▪ A new class, 4 Kicks Martial Arts, meets Tuesdays. Classes are for ages 3-4, 5-12 and 13-plus. Costs vary, from $35 to 55, based on age. Register at www.4kicksma.com.
▪ The Wendell Running Club is seeking new members. For more information, email Kelley Connolly at kconnolly@townofwendell.com.
▪ Piyo, a combination of Pilates and yoga, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays. The workout is good for people of all ages. Classes are $5 each.
▪ Tumbling with Kristi Snuggs is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays.
▪ Open-gym basketball times at the Wendell Community Center are as follows: ages 12 and younger, 2-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, free; ages 9-14, 3-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesda, $1 per visit.; ages 15-18, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, $1 per visit.
▪ Zumba with Keecha Bowie meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $5 per visit.
▪ Senior walking hours are 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ The community center weight room is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. The cost fis $10 per month.
▪ Wendell Parks and Recreation offers monthly CPR, babysitting and first aid classes. The adult CPR class, which costs $25, is at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. The babysitting class, which is $30, is at 5 p.m on the second Tuesday of the month. The first aid class, which costs $25, is the third Tuesday of the month. The discounted rate for those who sign up for all three classes at the same time is $60. For more information, call 919-366-2266.
Zebulon
The Zebulon Community Center, 301 S. Arendell Ave., has several exercise and health-related offerings. All fitness classes cost $5 per class, or buy a seven-session Get Fit Pass ($25 for residents, $30 for nonresidents). For more information on the following programs, call the center at 919-823-0432.
▪ Zebulon Parks & Recreation hosts family play time from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
▪ Line dancing classes meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
▪ Yoga classes meet at 9 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
▪ Barre/Pilates meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays.
▪ Zumba meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
▪ Amy’s Cardio Fitness meets from 9-10 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Senior aerobics meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $4 per visit.
Comments