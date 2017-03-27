People Notes: March 26

Air Force trains Blayde McNeely
U.S. Air Force Airman Blayde P. McNeely has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. His mother and stepfather are Laurie and Scott Patton of Knightdale.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, the Air Force’s core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate’s degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
McNeely is the son of grandson of Raymond and Sue Henley of Clayton. He graduated in 2016 from East Wake Academy.
