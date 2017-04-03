Club Notes

Zebulon Woman’s Club
The Zebulon Woman’s Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Rotary/Woman’s Club building at 405 W. Sycamore St., Zebulon. Meetings are at 7 p.m. Women interested in promoting the town of Zebulon, its schools and community projects are invited to join the club for its April and May meetings. At the April meeting, the club will recognize the oldest businesses in Zebulon. The club will salute educators in May. To attend either meeting, call 919-269-8052.
Perennial Garden Club
The Perennial Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 125 S. Selma Road, Wendell. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. The monthly meetings include programs and workshops for gardeners. To learn more, call Beth Liles at 919-365-6866.
Wendell Rotary Club
The Wendell Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at the Wendell Country Club, 180 Jake May Drive, Wendell. For details, go to wendell.rotaryclub.pro.
Zebulon Lions Club
The Zebulon Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month at 118 E. Lee St. Meetings are at 7 p.m. For more information, call 919-404-2333 or go to e-clubhouse.org/sites/zebulonnc.
Cub Scouts
▪ Cub Scout Pack 515 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 608 Lions Club Road, Wendell. For details, go to pack515.wordpress.com.
▪ Cub Scout Pack 522 of Zebulon meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Zebulon Baptist Church, 400 N. Arendell Ave., Zebulon. Visit cubscoutpack522.weebly.com for more information.
Boy Scouts
Boy Scout Troop 365 meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. For details, including meeting locations, go to sites.google.com/site/troop365nc.
Zebulon Rotary Club
The Zebulon Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at 405 W. Sycamore St., Zebulon.
Wendell American Legion
American Legion Post 148 meets the fourth Thursday of the month at 5100 Wendell Blvd. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. For details, go to NCLegion.org.
Steel Magnolias Garden Club
The Steel Magnolias Garden Club meets the first Tuesday of the month, from September through May, at Zebulon United Methodist Church, W. 121 Gannon Ave., Zebulon. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. The club welcomes guests. Call 919-269-6514 for more information.
Little River Historical Society
The Little River Historical Society meets the second Tuesday of the month in the fellowship hall at Zebulon United Methodist Church, 121 W. Gannon Ave., Zebulon. Meetings are at 7 p.m. The group focuses on the history of eastern Wake County.
Eastern Wake Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Col. Henry Burgwyn/Eastern Wake Sons of Confederate Veterans meets the third Tuesday of the month at Boulevard Pizza, 2925 Wendell Blvd., Wendell. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. The program follows at 7:15. Call 919-365-5206 for information.
Beekeepers
The 5 County Beekeepers Association meets the third Tuesday of the month at Bennett Bunn Plantation, 1915 Old Bunn Road, Zebulon. Meetings are at 7 p.m. The group welcomes new members. For more information, visit 5cba.org or call 919-626-2930.
Wendell Woman’s Club
The Wendell Woman’s Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 10 Cypress St. Meetings are at noon. For details, go to wendellwomensclub.org.
Wendell Historical Society
The Wendell Historical Society hosts tours of historic homes and hols auctions, book signings and fundraising events throughout the year. For details and the meeting schedule, go to wendellhistory.com or call Carol Hinnant 919-365-3228,
Send club notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
