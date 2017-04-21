Eastern Wake: Community

April 21, 2017 12:03 PM

Chamber event gives visibility to businesses without storefronts

From staff reports

The Knightdale Chamber of Commerce recently held its quarterly Red Ribbon Showcase, a group ribbon-cutting ceremony for new small businesses that have joined the chamber.

Recognized were Robbi Laney of Mutual Omaha; Ashley Veglahn of Hook Line & Threader; Raushawna Price of John Maxwell Leadership Coach; Sheila Lassiter of The DA GENIE LLC; and Catherine Tankersley of C&A’s Tailor Shop.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies for grand openings are common benefits for chamber members, but some businesses – like those operating out of homes – don’t have a storefront.

“The Red Ribbon Showcase is a revitalized chamber event designed to provide members without a storefront the opportunity to benefit from a ribbon-cutting ceremony,” said Patrice Bayyan, executive director of the Knightdale Chamber. “Entrepreneurs, independent businesspeople, very small businesses and home-based businesses participate … to ensure that they are able to capitalize on the exposure offered by a public ribbon-cutting event.”

At the event, businesses have a chance to talk about and display their products and services.

