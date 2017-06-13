ZMS students participate in leadership, writing workshops

Faith-based nonprofit Take It By Force Ministries recently collaborated with the Zebulon Middle School PTA and student services department to introduce a leadership and creative writing initiative.
Students were actively involved in discussions that focused on strategic planning, decision making, character, self-esteem, goal setting, and the importance of unleashing their potential in an effort to serve the needs of the community. Participants received a leadership certificate to add to their academic portfolio.
The TIBF, founded in 2001 and led by Kelvin and Felicia Lucas, aims to empower youth to become responsible citizens within their community. The group accomplishes this by offering leadership, creative writing, and life skills training sessions focused on academic planning, job and career development, and family enrichment. TIBF has served over 2,100 individuals in central and eastern North Carolina.
Kelvin Lucas, also the ZMS PTA president, facilitated the leadership empowerment sessions.
Felicia Lucas, who is also a celebrated author, shared her creative writing initiative, “Write to Live” to a group of seventh-grade language arts students. After the writing experience, she presented participants with their own personal copy of their first published book.
For more information about these initiatives, call 919-618-0260 or email at takeitbyforce@att.net.
