June 13, 2017

Notables: June 13

Knightdale natives graduate from college

▪  Jenna-Shae Harris of Knightdale received a Master of Science degree in Information Management Specialization from Marist College the weekend of May 19. Marist College is a liberal arts college located in the historic Hudson River Valley in Poughkeepsie, New York.

▪  Clayton Johnson of Knightdale graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Science in Historic Preservation. Johnson was among more than 3,400 students who received degrees in the four commencement ceremonies May 11-12 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

