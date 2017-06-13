Notables: June 13

Knightdale natives graduate from college
▪ Jenna-Shae Harris of Knightdale received a Master of Science degree in Information Management Specialization from Marist College the weekend of May 19. Marist College is a liberal arts college located in the historic Hudson River Valley in Poughkeepsie, New York.
▪ Clayton Johnson of Knightdale graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Science in Historic Preservation. Johnson was among more than 3,400 students who received degrees in the four commencement ceremonies May 11-12 at Littlejohn Coliseum.
