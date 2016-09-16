Column: It’s Riley’s world, we just live in it

Tuesday was a bit unusual for me at work. A string of appointments out of the office kept me on the run from Wendell to Zebulon to Garner and back to Zebulon before returning home to Wendell that night.
There to greet me with his incessant, but predictably ferocious barking, was our dog, Riley. Despite getting home late myself, I managed to get home before my wife, Becky, so I took it upon myself to do one of her chores.
Each night that it’s not raining, she goes out into the backyard with Riley and throws a tennis ball for him to chase.
She only throws it once, mind you, because Riley sprints like Usain Bolt to catch the ball and then refuses to give it back. He races back to where she stands and stops a few feet away before assuming the crouched position that means, “Go ahead. Just try to take this ball from me.”
Becky feints at him, which sends him in another spastic race along a circular path around her until he stops in the same crouched position. This show goes on for about 15 minutes with the dog sprinting wildly around the yard, no doubt getting rid of his pent-up energy.
When she walks toward the back door, he happily drops the ball, big swollen tongue hanging about two feet outside his mouth and walks straight to his water bowl while she starts supper.
On this particular Tuesday night, I put Riley through his paces. After supper, Becky ran her bath and left me to clean the table. Our meal was good, but it was leftovers, so I made an executive decision that we would not eat leftover leftovers later that week.
The barbecue went into Riley’s food bowl followed by the rest of the potato soup. I looked at the bowl a few minutes later and it was so clean I could just about see myself in the bottom of the silver bowl. Riley clearly was of the opinion that his supper-time begging had been successful.
We retired to the living room floor for a play session that involved a lot of licking on his part and a lot of blowing air in the dog’s face on my part. Riley clearly had the upper hand and soon he plopped his 70-lb. body across my chest and placed his front leg across my throat, panting all the while. I was vanquished.
Dogs are, like people, creatures of habit. He knows when it’s 9:15 and he knows that’s when he gets to go on his walk. If I’m busy, that’s OK. He doesn’t mind reminding me with that whimper that means “Hey, let’s go, dude. It’s Me time!”
We took our walk and upon his return, Riley took his usual position beside my desk in the throne I call my easy chair, where he slept until I went to bed later that night.
Becky and I love our dog. Most pet owners love their dogs. But exactly where in this relationship it turned from us being the boss to him assuming that role, I’m not quite sure.
But, we’ve learned our roles. Becky and I are good parents. We do what Riley tells us and, for the most part, we do it when he tells us. Riley has mastered the role of manipulative child. He doesn’t whimper or cry until he wants something, but then he goes after it with the tenacity of a mosquito bite.
Though our family roles have been reversed, there is something remarkably soothing about coming home to someone who’s incredibly happy to see you and wants nothing more than to walk underfoot all the time you’re at home with him. In a world that seems to be running helter-skelter all the time, it’s nice to spend a few minutes petting a dog’s head and accepting the adulation that comes with unconditional love.
It’s clearly Riley’s world. We’re just living in it.
