Editorial: Transportation plan deserves favorable vote

As Mayor Ginna Gray noted last week, the Wendell planning staff went back to the drawing board on the town’s transportation plan last year after it became clear to commissioners that there had not been sufficient public participation in the project.
Town staff went beyond what the law requires to invite public comments and feedback on a new plan. It should be noted the new plan didn’t look terribly different from the old plan, but the relatively small number of people who spoke at Monday night’s public hearing indicates to us that the town did a much better job of getting public input than it did the first time.
The new proposal didn’t draw unanimous support from the public, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.
As was noted at Monday night’s meeting, no plan will meet everyone’s approval. There are simply too many conflicting interests. Commissioners shouldn’t press for a plan that meets that standard. It simply isn’t achievable.
The proposal offered by Planning Director David Bergmark showed the influence of public input and even suggestions and requests that were not included were, at the very least, considered on their own merits before being left out of the plan for whatever reason.
If commissioners accept the plan, as we hope they will, town officials will continue to have some educating to do. Some of the comments offered at Monday night’s public hearing, while sincere and heartfelt, missed the mark in some ways. That’s not terribly surprising considering the fact that most of us are not traffic engineers.
But town staff has done what was asked of it. And they’ve presented a comprehensive plan that is thoughtful and responsive to the concerns of the public.
