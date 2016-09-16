Editorial: The high cost of doing business

Kudos are due Knightdale Finance Committee member Pete Mangum for requesting a study of some of the town’s contract services.
When the town looked at what it pays for legal services, it was eye-opening to realize just how much the town pays for lawyers to keep the town out of court.
In addition to what it pays its formal law firm, the town also spends even more money when the town is accused of wrongdoing or when some legal matter is beyond the expertise of the town’s regular lawyer.
We trust that this study will convince council members to look hard at its contract with the law firm of Smith, Moore, Leatherwood and put the work out for bid to see if it can’t get an arrangement that puts Knightdale more in line with North Carolina communities its size.
That firm, of course, would be eligible to bid for the chance to keep the work. By all accounts the firm has done what was expected of it. But knowing what council members know now, we’d like to think the legal costs could be brought back in line with what other, similiar-sized towns are paying for legal advice.
And, we hope council won’t stop there. If upcoming studies show other outside services cost Knightdale more than it does in other communities, we hope they will extend the practice of looking for a better deal.
That’s part of being a good steward of public funds. And Mangum’s idea to look at those expenses was a good one.
