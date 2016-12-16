Editorial: Jessica Holmes’ rash decision

We are pleased that Wake County commissioner Jessica Holmes chose to rescind her verbal resignation to the Wake County Board of Commissioners.
By all accounts she has been a responsible public servant and has worked through the system to achieve change, rather than, as some elected leaders are want to do, subverting the system to accomplish one’s means.
Her initial decision to quit seems to have come from her perception that her fellow commissioners were piling on. Her efforts to establish a housing quality task force had been stymied, at least for the moment, by one of her fellow commissioners. And, then, when it was time to elect new leadership for the board, Holmes thought she was in line for leadership post only to have that rug pulled out from under her.
In both cases, the slights – real or imagined – are relatively small. Chances are good she will still get her housing committee and they will bring back a report with advice for commissioners to consider. And, honestly, a leadership position within the county commissioners is largely ceremonial, though it is, one must suppose, a nice feather in one’s cap.
The truth is, each county commissioner holds an equal degree of power and responsibility on that board and Holmes’ influence would only like grow among her fellow commissioners had she chosen to take the high road regarding both those incidents.
Believe it or not, the electorate can see when politics are being played at the expense of good governance. And those who choose to play politics don’t often succeed for long.
Now that she has rescinded her resignation, Holmes has the opportunity to put her nose back to the grindstone on issues that are important to her constituents. Resolving those issues in a fair way are infinitely more important than how long it takes to do so or what title one wears or doesn’t wear.
