Editorial: Knightdale closing in on a new boss

Knightdale council members, after several months without a full-time, permanent leader on the job, seems poised to hire a new town manager in the next few days or weeks.
The decision council members will make is likely to be the single most important decision they will make as elected leaders.
The candidate they choose – and it seems as though the committee sifting through applications has forwarded this candidate and this candidate only – will manage a budget of several million dollars, oversee the work of dozens of employees and have to navigate the challenges of any job with six bosses.
We don’t mind admitting that, in a field with more than 80 applications, it’s a little disconcerting to think that council members would only meet one candidate face to face.
The mixture of qualities needed in a town manager is unique, and in Knightdale, where growth has returned to the front burner, the challenges will be managing that growth in a way that allows the town to provide the necessary infrastructure and services to properly provide for the new residents and businesses that will call Knightdale home.
We hope council members have done their due diligence and fully considered not only the town’s needs, but the candidate’s qualifications to meet those needs.
If they have, they should come up with a winner.
