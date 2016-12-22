Editorial: The timeless story of Christmas

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player Pause

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

1:27 Coach K on Grayson Allen's trip: 'Unacceptable'

0:46 Duke's Grayson Allen trips FSU player at end of game

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

0:59 Bissette: 'The University could have acted sooner and stronger'