Editorial: Practicing solid money management

Government, just like any other business, relies on cash flow to operate. That means it has to have money in reserves to meet the every day expenses. That money flows constantly into and out of a town’s coffers.
That money, at times, sits in a town’s bank account waiting its turn to be used. In the meantime, the town invests those funds, just as any other business would. Town council members in Knightdale are looking for ways to make that money work better for the town.
As it turns out, there may be some viable options, simply from shopping for new investment vehicles which pay a higher rate of return.
That means more money in the town’s bank accounts without really doing anything different. It also means taxpayers could get more services without having to pay any more money for them.
Council members are also asking themselves the tough questions about how much the town really needs to keep in its savings account. In this regard, government is different from private business, which wants to amass as much money as possible. But in government terms, a town really only needs what it needs.
Comments