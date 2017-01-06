Editorial: Hoping for the best on the Little River dam

We were encouraged by the outlook from City of Raleigh officials who seem to indicate the possibility of repairing the Little River Dam at NC 97 was more favorable than it once was, given the addition of Wake County to the FEMA disaster relief list.
No one has yet said they will pay for repairing the dam, so we should be careful not to put the cart before the horse. But FEMA was the organization that repaired the dam the last couple times hurricanes blew it apart, so there is reason for optimism.
While city of Raleigh officials note that the Little River isn’t seen as a future drinking water source now – and that makes it more difficult to get anyone to pay for repairs – the fact remains that the dam is a critical part of Zebulon’s park infrastructure and it is arguably one of the most beautiful natural spaces in all of eastern Wake County.
In that sense the Little River Dam serves a quality of life function and offers one more reason for people to consider when they are thinking about making this area their home.
We hope FEMA will see the relative value of replacing the dam as they work to help thousands of people and communities throughout eastern North Carolina who suffered from the wind and the rains of Hurricane Matthew.
