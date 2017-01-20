Letter: Bring back community sports

Reader misses sports coverage
Sitting here reading the Eastern Wake News and it’s sad to see no sports coverage.
Does the boss not realize how important sports are to a small community? East Wake and Knightdale definitely need it. The support for all our high school programs is not very strong.
I've been reading the paper since the Gold Leaf Farmer days and I always remember local coverage for youth sports and East Wake sports standing out.
Sorry, but, I’d rather read about East Wake and Knightdale High Schools than the recipe of the week from a joint in Durham. Even though the Mother and Sons cake looks awesome, I’ll never go to Durham to eat it and I’m not sure seeing food on the front page is what folks want to read about.
Hopefully they’ll make some changes on it, folks miss the sports.
Kelly Fox
Knightdale
