Parks and Recreation Notes: Sept. 18

Knightdale
The Knightdale Recreation Center, located at 102 Lawson Ridge Road, offers several fitness opportunities for children. For more information, contact Michelle Wester at 919-217-2232.
▪ Knightdale Parks and Recreation offers various day trips for seniors throughout the year. Learn more about trips offered at knightdalenc.gov.
▪ Various facility rental opportunities are available through Knightdale Parks & Recreation, including at the recreation center, pool and clubhouse and Knightdale Station Park. Learn more at knightdalenc.gov.
▪ Zumba classes are held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturdays at the K-Fit Center, 426 N. First Ave. The cost is $5 per class, pay at time of class.
▪ Aerobics classes at the K-Fit Center are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30-10 a.m. Abs and glutes runs from 8:30-9 a.m. and step and sculpt from 9-10. Aerobics is also held Mondays from 6-7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per class, and all equipment is provided except for a mat or towel and water bottle. For more information, call 919-217-2236.
▪ Knightdale Parks and Recreation holds Pilates classes for ages 18 and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m. at the K-Fit Center, 426 N. First Ave., Knightdale, for $5. Pilates is a system of exercises that improves physical strength and flexibility and enhances mental awareness. For more information, contact Chris Roland at 919-217-2234.
Wendell
The Wendell Community Center, 601 W. Third St., has several offerings for those interested in exercising. For more information on the following programs, call the center at 919-366-2266.
▪ A new class, 4 Kicks Martial Arts, is now held Tuesdays with three classes (for ages 3-4, 5-12 and 13-plus) at the Wendell Community Center. Costs vary from $35-55 based on age. Registration can be completed at www.4kicksma.com
▪ The Wendell Running Club is seeking new participants. For more information, email Kelley Connolly at kconnolly@townofwendell.com.
▪ Piyo, a combination of pilates and yoga that features constant movement, instructed by Melissa Leahy Hirsh, is held Mondays at the Wendell Community Center, from 6 to 7 p.m. The workout is good for people of all ages. Classes are $5 each.
▪ Tumbling with Kristi Snuggs is held Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Wendell Community center.
▪ Open gym basketball times at the Wendell Community Center are as follows: ages 12 and under, Monday-Thursday from 2-3 p.m. for free; ages 9-14, Monday and Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. for $1 per visit.; ages 15-18, Tuesday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m. for $1 per visit. Adults gym time, previously held Tuesday and Thursday from noon-2 p.m. for $1 per visit, has been canceled until further notice.
▪ Zumba with Keecha Bowie meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Wendell Community Center from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per visit.
▪ Senior walking hours are Monday-Friday from 7 to 11 a.m.
▪ The community center weight room is open Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost for all members is $10 per month.
▪ Wendell Parks and Recreation holds monthly CPR, babysitting safety and first aid classes at the Wendell Community Center, 601 W. Third St. The adult CPR class costs $25 per person and is held the first Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. The babysitting class costs $30 per person and is held the second Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. The first aid class costs $25 and is held the third Tuesday of the month. The discounted rate for those who sign up for all three classes at the same time is $60. For more information, call 919-366-2266.
Zebulon
The Zebulon Community Center, 301 S. Arendell Ave., has several offerings for those interested in exercise and health-related events. All fitness classes cost $5 per class, or you can buy a Get Fit Pass ($25 for residents, $30 for non-residents) that is good for seven class sessions. For more information on the following programs, call the center at 919-823-0432.
▪ Zebulon Parks & Recreation hosts Family Play Time every Monday from 4:30-5:30 p.m., offering a chance for families to take part together in fun activities. ZP&R also offers free pickleball games Mondays and Wednesdays (6-8 p.m.) and on Fridays (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.) Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines the elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is easy for beginners and provides a great workout.
▪ Line dancing classes instructed by Inga Beck are held Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at the Zebulon Community Center.
▪ Piyo, a combination of pilates and yoga, meets, Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
▪ Yoga classes are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. and Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
▪ Barre/pilates meets Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m., with pilates only on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
▪ Zumba meets Tuesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
▪ Amy’s Cardio Fitness meets Thursdays from 9-10 a.m.
▪ Senior aerobics are held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and cost $4 per visit.
▪ Family gym time is offered free on Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for children 15 and younger with parental supervision. Open gym for youth ages 13-17 is Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for $1 per visit.
▪ Karate classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. Cost is $40 for Zebulon residents, $50 for nonresidents.
▪ Senior cards time is held for free Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.
▪ Free walking programs are offered Monday through Friday from 7 to 11 a.m.
Comments