Sports Briefs: Sept. 18

Outdoor activities for youth
The Franklin County Longbeards and the N.C. State College Chapter are teaming up to host Youth Conservation Day, a National Wild Turkey Federation JAKES event for youths ages 5-17.
The activities take place 1-4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Perry Family Farm, 768 Stallings Road in Zebulon.
Activities will include hunting, fishing, archery, air rifle shooting, skeet shooting, sportsmanship, safety and wildlife education.
Contact Tony Stallings at 919-497-7601. Register at http://tinyurl.com/FCLBJ2016.
Deer processing seminars set
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, along with the N.C. Wildlife Federation, is hosting two free “Practical Deer Processing, From Field to Freezer” seminars at the Commission’s education centers in Raleigh and Fayetteville. The first seminar is scheduled for Sept. 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Centennial Campus Center for Wildlife Education, 1751 Varsity Drive, in Raleigh. The second seminar, scheduled for Oct. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., will be held at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, 7489 Raeford Road, Fayetteville. The seminars, which are offered as part of the Federation’s Farmers and Communities Manage Deer program, will feature video demonstrations and tips from the experts on how to process a deer from field to freezer. Topics include field dressing, taxidermy, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing. Pre-registration for the deer processing seminars is required and participants must register online. For more info: James at 919-707-0059 or walter.james@ncwildlife.org.
Youth soccer registration
United Soccer Club, based in Wendell, is now accepting registration for fall youth soccer. Programs range from 2-year-old “First Touch” to U16 Elite travel levels. For more information, visit unitedsoccerclubnc.com.
Fitness class survey
Zebulon Community Center is conducting a fitness class survey online, wanting to know what classes people would like to see offered, at what time of day and at what cost, so that the Parks and Recreation Department can better serve its patrons.
The survey can be found at nando.com/3xy.
Tennis lessons at Flowers
Sean Carr, the new tennis pro at Flowers Plantation, is offering tennis lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays with sessions at 6 p.m. (ages 5-10), 7 p.m. (ages 11-17) and 8 p.m. (ages 15-adult).
Beginner classes run Sept. 6-29; advanced classes run Oct. 4-27. The cost for the classes is $50 per participant.
Register online at theclubatflowersplantatio.regfox.com/tennis-lessons.
