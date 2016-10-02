Sports Briefs: Oct. 2

Outdoor activities for youth
The Franklin County Longbeards and the N.C. State College Chapter are teaming up to host Youth Conservation Day, a National Wild Turkey Federation JAKES event for youths ages 5-17. The activities take place 1-4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Perry Family Farm, 768 Stallings Road in Zebulon. Activities will include hunting, fishing, archery, air rifle shooting, skeet shooting, sportsmanship, safety and wildlife education. Contact Tony Stallings at 919-497-7601. Register at http://tinyurl.com/FCLBJ2016.
Deer processing seminars set
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, along with the N.C. Wildlife Federation, is hosting a free “Practical Deer Processing, From Field to Freezer” seminar Oct. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, 7489 Raeford Road, Fayetteville. The seminar, are offered as part of the Federation’s Farmers and Communities Manage Deer program, will feature video demonstrations and tips from the experts on how to process a deer from field to freezer. Topics include field dressing, taxidermy, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing. Pre-registration for the deer processing seminar is required and participants must register online. For more info: James at 919-707-0059 or walter.james@ncwildlife.org.
Golf tournament
The Quality of Life Foundation of North Carolina, a Knightdale-based nonprofit that assists people who are technologically dependent, will hold a golf tournament fundraiser Monday, Oct. 24 at Brier Creek Country Club, 9400 Club Hill Drive, Raleigh. The deadline to enter is Oct. 10. Sign-in begins at 10 a.m. and a shotgun start will be at 11. The cost of $400 per team includes goodie bags, cart fees, lunch, drink ticket, and one future greens fee. Registration can be completed online at qualityoflifenc.org or calling 919-599-5890. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Fitness class survey
Zebulon Community Center is conducting a fitness class survey online, wanting to know what classes people would like to see offered, at what time of day and at what cost, so that the Parks and Recreation Department can better serve its patrons. The survey can be found at nando.com/3xy.
Tennis lessons at Flowers
Sean Carr, the new tennis pro at Flowers Plantation, is offering tennis lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The classes cost $40-50 per participant, depending on age. Private lessons are $40 per hour and can be scheduled as needed. Register online at theclubatflowersplantatio.regfox.com/tennis-lessons or FlowersPlantation.com.
