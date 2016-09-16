Morrisville gets Google Fiber, but when will Garner?

Google Fiber has shown progress in implementing its super-fast internet service that can reach speeds fast enough to download an high-definition movie in 40 seconds.
Just Tuesday it turned on its service for the residents and small businesses in Morrisville. But it raised the question of when other municipalities, including Garner, might reap the benefits of the high-speed internet and bundle television packages that Google Fiber offers.
Garner was among six municipalities who will get Google Fiber in its town limits. Others included Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill and Morrisville.
But Google officials have not been saying much, and efforts to reach them Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Since its initial announcement 19 months ago that Google Fiber would make its way to the Triangle, Google officials have been tight lipped about details of the company’s plan.
Town officials say they don’t know anything either.
“No lines installed in Garner nor have they given any indication of start time,” Town Manager Rodney Dickerson said in an email.
In order to turn on the service, a Fiber Hut must first be installed. Then Google service men will dig into the ground and install the fiber optic cables. Morrisville Mayor Mark Stohlman said those two steps took a little more than year to complete in Morrisville.
Earlier this year, Garner town officials signed an agreement with Google to approve a site on Spring Road for its central command center, where the fiber hut will be located.
However, it doesn’t appear that construction has started on the hut. One hut can provide service to as many as 20,000 homes. The Google fiber huts are 28 feet long and 9 feet tall, and are the backbone for the service.
Still, there hasn’t been indication of a time frame or schedule of when the next service will begin.
Google Fiber’s arrival in Morrisville could spur competition among other service providers. For years, Time Warner Cable has dominated the market.
Google offers residential customers speeds of 1,000 megabits per second for $70 a month. AT&T offers the same speed at the same price.
AT&T has already installed fiber throughout the town, but it has not yet been activated in households. It is, however, active at Greenfield Business Park, Dickerson said.
Time Warner Cable offers speeds of up to 300 mbps for $64 a month.
Morrisville residents and small businesses can now sign up online or by phone for a handful of Google Fiber services, including internet, television and phone.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822,@jonmalexander
Comments