Habitat neighborhood wins Garner Council’s OK

Habitat for Humanity has won approval from town council members to build a townhome neighborhood in North Garner.
Council approved the subdivision plan at their first September meeting, with just one minor modifcation related to a water retention pond that will be located on the property.
Habitat officials asked the town to rezone the land – 5 acres off Johnson Street – from a commercial retail designation to residential use. They also sought a conditional use permit that would allow the organization to build 16 homes on a portion of the property.
Habitat officials agreed to limit the possible uses for the property under the new zoning to just one: single family homes.
They will also be required to install a fence around a water retention facility that will be used to store excess stormwater runoff.
Town planners said it makes sense to develop the property more densely because it is close to the site where a planned mass transit station will be built at some point in the future.
Habitat officials expect the neighborhood will be completed in about two years. Habitat’s business model requires them to sell the homes at cost to first-time homeowners who are willing to help build their own houses. Habitat relies on community volunteers to build its homes.
Though this won’t be the first Habitat home built in Garner, it does mark the first time the agency has built an entire neighborhood.
Johnny Whitfield: 919-829-4823, @_JWhitfield
