Crime notes: Sept. 21

Garner arrests
▪ Sept. 9, 1:30 a.m., Alberto Reza-Flores, 51, of 1525 Cherry Laurel Drive, Raleigh, was charged with driving with a revoked license.
▪ Sept. 10, 2:30 a.m., Evan Daniel Pierce, 22, of 107 Stefi Court, Raleigh, was charged with possession of drugs with the intent to sell or distribute, felony possession of marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling or place to sell drugs.
▪ Sept. 11, 3:30 p.m., Nathaniel Aaron Breshears, 30, of 1200 Norway School, Fremont, N.C., was charged with felony larceny.
▪ Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., Denise Lorraine Matthews, 27, of 143 Village Green Trail, Garner, was charged with injury to personal property.
▪ Sept. 11, 8:55 p.m., Thomas Edward Teabo, 56, of 106 Twinberry Lane, Garner, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ Sept. 13, 9:30 a.m., Juliett Nichole Foxx, 43, of 7700 Pincrest Road, Raleigh, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for shoplifting.
▪ Sept. 13, 6 p.m., Nina Goode Scott, 49, of anywhere in Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, attempted to obtain property by false pretense, and forgery of endorsement.
▪ Sept. 14, 1 a.m., Crystal Ann Billings, 34, of 1491 U.S. 70, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Sept. 14, 10:25 a.m., Antwan Lamar Cofield, 28, of 217 Bainbridge Crescent, Garner, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Sept. 14, 11 a.m., Robert Louis Brown, 65, of anywhere in Garner, was charged with second degree trespassing.
▪ Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Anthony Moore, 33, of 4977 Stonewood Pines, Knightdale, was charged with assault on a female, and assault inflicting serious injury.
Garner incidents
▪ Sept. 9, 4:41 a.m., someone reported a burglary in the 5700 block of Jones Sausage Road.
▪ Sept. 9, 7:32 a.m., the City of Raleigh Public Utilities reported a larceny in the 5300 block of Raynor Road.
▪ Sept. 9 7:57 a.m., police reported a drug offense at a school in the 8200 block of Hebron Church Road. The case was cleared by arrest.
▪ Sept. 9, 8:07 a.m., someone reported a burglary at their home in the 5700 block of Jones Sausage Road.
▪ Sept 9, 9:10 a.m., employees at Motive Marketing reported a larceny in their parking lot in the 1500 block of Mechanical Boulevard.
▪ Sept. 9, 10:49 a.m., someone reported their car stolen from the 7500 block of Trudy Lane.
▪ Sept. 9, 1:25 p.m., police reported a drug offense in the 4100 block of Hicks Road. The case was cleared by arrest.
▪ Sept. 9, 3:08 p.m., employees at Kohl’s in the 100 block of Shenstone Boulevard reported someone shoplifting cuff links from their store. The case was cleared by arrest.
▪ Sept. 9, 3:38 p.m., someone reported a larceny in the 8100 block of Bryan Road.
▪ Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m., someone reported their computer and iPad stolen from a building in the 400 block of Conservation Road.
▪ Sept. 9, 5:56 p.m., someone reported their phone was damaged by someone in the 1500 block of Beichler Road. The case was cleared by arrest.
▪ Sept. 9, 6:07 p.m., someone reported they were robbed in a parking lot in the 3100 block of Madison Farm Court.
▪ Sept. 9, 11:19 p.m., Friends Internet Cafe in the 200 block of Timber Drive reported they were robbed of wallets, credit cards and $3,500 in cash.
▪ Sept. 9, 11:44 p.m., someone reported they were assaulted at their home in the 300 block of Bainbridge Circle.
▪ Sept. 10, 1:51 a.m., police reported someone selling drugs in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Aversboro Road. The case was cleared by arrest.
▪ Sept. 10, 3:07 a.m., someone reported they were robbed at a service station in the 40 block of Cabela Drive.
▪ Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m., someone reported a street sign, tree and their lawn vandalized or damaged in the 500 block of West Garner Road.
▪ Sept. 10, 5:59 p.m., employees at Kohl’s in the 100 block of Shenstone Boulevard reported someone shoplifting clothes from their store.
▪ Sept. 11, 2:08 p.m., employees with Hector Morales Framing reported someone stole two nail guns and a compressor from their truck in the 400 block of Johnson Street.
▪ Sept. 11, 2:28 p.m., employees at Home Depot in the 2500 block of Timber Drive reported someone shoplifting from their store.
▪ Sept. 11, 2:57 p.m., 10 cars were reported damaged in an apartment complex parking lot in the 2200 block of Dartmouth Glen Drive.
▪ Sept. 11, 3:43 p.m., someone reported their license and more than $100 in cash was stolen from them in Walmart in the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road.
▪ Sept. 12, 12:08 a.m., someone reported being robbed of more than $1,000 in cash and money order.
▪ Sept. 12, 1 p.m., someone reported their cellphone and tablet were stolen from an apartment building in the 1500 block of Pinewinds Drive.
▪ Sept. 12, 4:20 p.m., someone reported they were scammed out of $1,700 in cash at their home in the 700 block of Seastone Street.
▪ Sept. 12, 8:45 p.m., police reported a drug offense in the 100 block of Vandora Springs Drive. The case was cleared by arrest.
▪ Sept. 12, 11:32 p.m., employees at Walmart in the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road reported someone shoplifting food items from their store. The case was cleared by arrest.
▪ Sept. 13, 9:47 a.m., police responded to a report of drugs at a home in the 600 block of Springview Trail. The case was cleared by arrest.
▪ Sept. 13, 11:53 a.m., someone reported a fraud incident in the 1700 block of Mechanical Boulevard.
▪ Sept. 13, 3:13 p.m., someone reported their medication was stolen from them in the 100 block of Cabela Drive.
▪ Sept. 13, 4:28 p.m., someone reported the door window to their Honda Accord was damaged in a parking lot in the 1400 block of U.S. 70 West.
▪ Sept. 13, 5:47 p.m., employees at Home Depot in the 2500 block of Timber Drive reported someone shoplifting from their store.
▪ Sept. 13, 7:32 p.m., someone reported their telephone and telephone equipment stolen from a building in the 200 block of Timber Drive.
▪ Sept. 14, 12:38 a.m., police reported someone buying or selling drugs in the 1400 block of U.S. 70 West. The case was cleared by arrest.
▪ Sept. 14, 8:47 a.m., employees at Garner TV & Appliance reported someone stealing car parts from their store in the 800 block of U.S. 70 West.
▪ Sept. 14, 10:28 a.m., Garner Road Coin Laundry reported someone trespassing on their property in the 800 block of West Garner Road.
▪ Sept. 14, 10:43 a.m., Adams Homes reported a larceny at one of their construction sites in the 100 block of Valleycruise Circle.
▪ Sept. 14, 2:49 p.m., someone reported their wallet with money, credit cards and their prescription medication was stolen from them in a parking lot in the 4200 block of Fayetteville Road.
▪ Sept. 14, 4:17 p.m., employees at Walmart in the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road reported someone shoplifting clothes from their store. The case was cleared by arrest.
▪ Sept. 14, 6:23 p.m., someone reported they were assaulted in the 100 block of Dension Way. The case was cleared by arrest.
▪ Sept. 14, 9:16 p.m., someone reported they were robbed of their shoes in the 1500 block of Pinewinds Drive.
▪ Sept. 15, 12:46 a.m., someone reported a burglary in the 100 block of Kimeo Way.
▪ Sept. 15, 9:19 a.m., someone reported their phone was stolen from a retail store in the 500 block of Plaza Circle.
▪ Sept. 15, 1:18 p.m., someone reported their laptop was stolen from a Walmart parking lot in the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road.
▪ Sept. 15, 1:45 p.m., someone reported a burglary at their home in the 1200 block of Springview Trail.
▪ Sept. 15, 4:06 p.m., employees at Kohl’s in the 100 block of Shenstone Boulevard reported someone shoplifting shoes from their store.
▪ Sept. 15, 7:45 p.m., someone reported they were assaulted in the 200 block of Bainbridge Circle.
