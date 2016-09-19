MoonRunners Saloon unveils food truck

Spike TV’s Bar Rescue, the show that helps re-brand struggling bars and nightclubs, has made its third return to Garner, and again back to MoonRunners Saloon.
The restaurant and bar was featured on the show in 2013. John Taffer, a bar and nightclub consultant and the show’s star, helped re-brand what is now MoonRunners. After that, business grew.
Guy Wavra, co-owner of MoonRunners, said the producers of the show called to check on his business a few weeks ago. They wanted to come back out for another show, and again feature the restaurant and bar as a success story.
Wavra told them he’d be rolling out a new food truck in October. The producers of the show were interested in seeing the new product and plan to send Wavra and his sister to Los Angeles next month, and flatbed the new food truck more than 2,500 miles across country.
The show will air on Spike TV in early 2017, although the date is not solidified yet.
“It’s really been a blessing to have the relationship with them and be one of their success stories,” Wavra said.
Food on wheels
The initial plan for Wavra and his stepfather and co-owner Charlie Alexander, was to open up another MoonRunners restaurant. However, Wavra and Alexander said finding the ideal location was taking longer than expected.
So they started to brainstorm different ideas, and thought it would be great to start a food truck first. The food truck is a 20-foot Freightliner. It will be parked at the restaurant most days, but will attend food truck rodeos around the Triangle and go to catering events.
“The food truck business is just booming, and it’s not as risky as a brick and mortar right now,” Wavra said.
Alexander agreed.
“For us, particularly where we are, when there are major restaurants in downtown Raleigh, we feel it at the restaurant,” Alexander added. “The food truck is a marketing component for us, getting the brand out there and being seen to a much larger demographic and larger crowd.”
The food truck will have some options that the restaurant does not have. For instance, the MoonRunners food truck will roll out its “meatloaf on a stick.” It is wrapped in bourbon bacon with a barbecue and ketchup mixed moonshine glaze. Also unique to the food truck is its “apple pie moonshine gravy fries.”
The food truck will also have a few of its normal menu options, such as its catfish on a stick and ribs.
MoonRunners still hopes to open second location, but after the food truck effort is up and running.
“Just to have people seeing your truck, trying your food, talking about the brand,” Wavra said, “obviously we’ve been on TV and we’re going to be on TV again which is pretty cool. The power of TV has been amazing.”
