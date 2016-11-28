Garner video earns award

The Town of Garner’s “Garner Forward” video earned a second-place 2016 Excellence in Communications Award from the North Carolina Association of Government Information Officers in the category of broadcast public service announcements.
The video was primarily the work of PEG Media Partners videographer/director/editor Adam Carroll and the Town’s communications manager, Rick Mercier. Staff in the Town’s Planning Department and Assistant Town Manager-Development Services John Hodges assisted with conceptualization of the video, script development and selection of the video’s speakers and shooting locations.
The goal of the 2-minute video was to encourage citizen engagement in the Planning Department’s update of the Town’s comprehensive growth and transportation plans. The video helped the Planning Department to receive over 1,100 completed responses to a survey it conducted this summer about Garner’s future development and growth. For more information about how to get involved in the update of the comprehensive growth and transportation plans, visit garnerforward.com.
The Town has won 20 statewide and national communications awards since it brought its first full-time public information officer on board in October 2010. Eight of those awards have involved video collaborations with Adam Carroll and PEG Media Partners. The Town’s partnership with PEG Media Partners dates back to 2011.
To view the “Garner Forward” video and other Town video productions, visit youtube.com/townof garner.
Comments