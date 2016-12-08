Patrol seeks help finding driver

The State Highway Patrol is asking the public for assistance in locating a person of interest tied to a fatal vehicle that occurred in Wake County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities responded to a single-vehicle collision on U.S. 401 near Ten Ten Road where a 2011 Nissan passenger vehicle traveled off the roadway, striking a ditch and overturning.
As a result of the collision, the passenger, identified as Griselda Liberto Martinez, 25, of Raleigh, died at the scene.
Investigators are seeking to question Pablo Liberto Martinez, 22, of 4925 Reconciliation Drive in Raleigh. They believe Martinez was operating the vehicle at the time of the collision.
