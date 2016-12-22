Garner Cleveland Record

Crime Notes: Dec. 8-14

Garner Arrests

▪  Dec. 8, 3:50 a.m., Kintesia Angel Echevarria, 25, of 4310 Bay Run Lane, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear on charges of injury to real property in Durham County.

▪  Dec. 8, 1:30 p.m., Christopher James Shelby, 30, of 2030 Creech’s Mill Road, Smithfield, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.

▪  Dec. 8, 9:20 p.m., Joseph Joshua Manis, 37, of 2220-106 Raven Road, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear on charges of drug possession in Franklin County and failure to appear for vehicle registration offenses in Franklin Country.

▪  Dec. 10, 1:15 a.m., James Louis Hines, 50, of 1148 Honeycutt Road, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired.

▪  Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m., Trevor Russell Thornton, 19, of 527 Poplar Springs Church Road, Raleigh, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

▪  Dec. 11, 2:50 a.m., Christopher Wayne Mayo, 25, of 69 Willow Drive, Coats, was charged with driving while impaired.

▪  Dec. 12, 10:50 a.m., Mauricio Javier Chicas-Rivera, 27, of 305 Duncan Road, Spring Lake, was charged with resisting a public officer and violating a pretrial release condition.

▪  Dec. 12, 2 p.m., Alayah Lajae Slade, 17, of 524 Maple Lane, Raleigh, was charged with resisting a public officer and second-degree trespassing.

▪  Dec. 13, 11:01 a.m., Terry Jerome Grantham, 48, of 920-A5 Bryan Place, Garner, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.

▪  Dec. 13, 11 p.m., Scottie Lanier Hartsfield Jr., 25, of 875 County Road, Roanoke Rapids, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications.

Garner Incidents

▪  Dec. 8, 12:37 a.m., ordinance violations were reported in the 1100 block of Poole Drive.

▪  Dec. 8, 10:30 a.m., assault was reported in the 2100 block of Spring Drive.

▪  Dec. 8, 2:47 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive. Someone stole clothes valued at $213.42.

▪  Dec. 8, 6:06 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1900 block of Vandora Springs Road.

▪  Dec. 8, 11 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 0 block of Cabela Drive. Someone damaged a vehicle.

▪  Dec. 9, 12:28 a.m., impaired driving was reported in the 100 block of U.S. 70 W.

▪  Dec. 9, 11:40 a.m., fraud was reported in the 200 block of Timber Drive. Someone stole food valued at $17.

▪  Dec. 9, 12:10 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive East. Someone stole video games valued at $146.36.

▪  Dec. 9, 2:30 p.m., motor vehicle theft was reported in the 8200 block of Hebron Church Road.

▪  Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m., a call for service was made a Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard.

▪  Dec. 10, noon, fraud was reported at Carolina Barbeque on U.S. 70 W.

▪  Dec. 10, 3:34 p.m., larceny was reported in the 400 block of Henry Drive.

▪  Dec. 10, 4:30 p.m., a missing person was reported in the 1100 block of Benson Road.

▪  Dec. 10, 4:55 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 100 block of Locke Woods Road.

▪  Dec. 10, 5:45 p.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $150.

▪  Dec. 10, 8:26 p.m., robbery was reported in the 100 block of Yeargan Road.

▪  Dec. 11, 1:50 p.m., police recovered a sword in the 1400 block of Garner Station Boulevard.

▪  Dec. 11, 2:12 p.m., larceny was reported at Resco Mart on Purser Drive. Someone stole $40 worth of diesel fuel.

▪  Dec. 11, 5:03 p.m., robbery was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole clothes valued at $100.

▪  Dec. 12, 10:30 a.m., a call for animal control was made in the 2600 block of Cravenridge Place.

▪  Dec. 12, 1 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 5000 block of Winterlochen Road.

▪  Dec. 12, 1:04 p.m., burglary was reported in the 1800 block Vandora Springs Road. Someone stole a shotgun and money.

▪  Dec. 12, 2:45 p.m., larceny was reported at Sheetz on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole beer valued at $8.

▪  Dec. 12, 3:40 p.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Aversboro Road. Someone stole various items valued at $350.

▪  Dec. 12, 7:59 p.m., a runaway was reported in the 100 block of Ashlyn Ridge Drive.

▪  Dec. 12, 9 p.m., counterfeiting was reported at McDonald’s on Timber Drive.

▪  Dec. 12, 10:31 p.m., a runaway was reported in the 100 block of Annotto Bay Lane.

▪  Dec. 12, 11:20 p.m., fraud was reported at Bank of America on Timber Drive.

▪  Dec. 13, 5:05 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Johnston Street. Someone stole a generator.

▪  Dec. 13, 6:30 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Fayetteville Road. Someone stole a purse valued at $10.

▪  Dec. 13, 7:50 a.m., larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Benson Road. Someone stole three chainsaws and a car part valued at $4,100.

▪  Dec. 13, 8:45 a.m., counterfeiting was reported in the 100 block of Timber Drive. Someone used a fake $100 bill.

▪  Dec. 13, 2:26 p.m., assault was reported in the 0 block of Cabela Drive.

▪  Dec. 13, 4 p.m., fraud was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.

▪  Dec. 14, midnight, robbery was reported in the 700 block of U.S. 70 E. Someone stole $1,200 cash.

▪  Dec. 14, 6:30 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 4300 block of Fayetteville Road.

▪  Dec. 14, 8 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 4200 block of Vesta Drive. Someone stole tools valued at $900.

▪  Dec. 14, 3:33 p.m., burglary was reported in the 100 block of Penny Street. Someone stole four tires valued at $1,000.

▪  Dec. 14, 4:15 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 2600 block of Buffaloe Road.

▪  Dec. 14, 5:39 p.m., burglary was reported in the 200 block of Johnston Street. Someone stole money, a computer and TV valued at $1,150.

▪  Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m., counterfeiting was reported at Chick-fil-A on Shenstone Boulevard.

▪  Dec. 14, 8:09 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road.

