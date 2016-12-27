Garner Cleveland Record

December 27, 2016 10:49 AM

Crime Notes: Dec. 28

Garner Arrests

▪  Dec. 16, 4 a.m., Cecilia Schrand Williams, 32, of 3509 Greystone Drive, Wilson, was charged with driving while impaired.

▪  Dec. 16, 12:45 p.m., Jacqueline Rene Ward-Patterson, 59, of 218 Kentucky Drive, Garner, was charged with embezzlement.

▪  Dec. 19, 1:20 p.m., Joshua Brandon Alvarado, 24, of 122-F Shady Lawn Court, Garner, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.

▪  Dec. 19, 1:29 p.m., Martin Arellano Jr., 31, of 265 Kings Parkway, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while impaired and a probation violation.

▪  Dec. 20, 4:30 p.m., Sozan Abboud Ibrahim, 37, of 4228 Palafox Court, Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.

▪  Dec. 20, 9:15 p.m., Rudolph Valentino Dewar, 73, of 1609 N. Main St., Holly Springs, was charged with driving while impaired.

Garner Incidents

▪  Dec. 15, 2:55 p.m., larceny was reported at IHOP on U.S. 70 W. Someone stole food valued at $32.50.

▪  Dec. 15, 3:30 p.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole a wallet, cards and cash valued at $15.

▪  Dec. 15, 5:05 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1500 block of Timber Drive.

▪  Dec. 15, 11 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 500 block of Royal Oak Drive.

▪  Dec. 16, 9:40 p.m., burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Buckhorn Road. Someone stole a guitar, amp and tuner valued at $400.

▪  Dec. 16, 5 p.m., embezzlement was reported at Lady Jane’s Haircuts on Cabela Drive. Someone stole $1,018.

▪  Dec. 17, 11:15 a.m., larceny and fraud were reported at Gabe’s on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole women’s shoes valued at $16.99.

▪  Dec. 17, 1:59 p.m., larceny and a drug offense were reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole merchandise valued at $33.18.

▪  Dec. 17, 8:30 p.m., larceny was reported in the 500 block of Plaza Circle. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $169.99.

▪  Dec. 17, 8:50 p.m., larceny and assault were reported in the 1600 block of Mechanical Boulevard.

▪  Dec. 18, 1:30 p.m., larceny was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue. Someone stole personal items valued at $252.

▪  Dec. 18, 11:37 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 800 block of Powell Drive.

▪  Dec. 18, 2:05 p.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Avery Street.

▪  Dec. 18, 5:14 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive.

▪  Dec. 18, 7:14 p.m., larceny and assault were reported in the 100 block of Shady Lawn Court. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $150.

▪  Dec. 19, 2:04 a.m., assault, damage to property and resisting an officer were reported in the 200 block of Tallowwood Drive.

▪  Dec. 19, 6:15 a.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Johnson Street. Someone stole a license plate valued at $25.

▪  Dec. 19, 5 p.m., fraud was reported in the 900 block of Bryan Place.

▪  Dec. 19, 7:10 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 1900 block of Spring Drive.

▪  Dec. 19, 10:38 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.

▪  Dec. 20, 10:27 a.m., larceny was reported at Gabe’s on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole clothing valued at $75.

▪  Dec. 20, 1:40 p.m., larceny was reported at Gabe’s on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole clothing and glasses valued at $131.86.

▪  Dec. 20, 2:20 p.m., larceny was reported at Ulta on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole makeup valued at $105.

▪  Dec. 20, 2:29 p.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole a wallet, cards and cash valued at $7.

▪  Dec. 20, 6:15 p.m., motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of Plaza Circle.

▪  Dec. 20, 8:09 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole clothes valued at $161.04.

▪  Dec. 20, 9:13 p.m., assault was reported in the 200 block of Timber Drive.

▪  Dec. 21, 2:01 p.m., burglary was reported in the 400 block of Longview Street. Someone stole tools valued at $950.

▪  Dec. 21, 2:52 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 3900 block of Junction Boulevard.

▪  Dec. 21, 4 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.

▪  Dec. 21, 10:15 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 1000 block of Timber Drive East.

Related content

Garner Cleveland Record

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Veterans experience the weddings they never had

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos