Crime Notes: Dec. 28

Garner Arrests
▪ Dec. 16, 4 a.m., Cecilia Schrand Williams, 32, of 3509 Greystone Drive, Wilson, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Dec. 16, 12:45 p.m., Jacqueline Rene Ward-Patterson, 59, of 218 Kentucky Drive, Garner, was charged with embezzlement.
▪ Dec. 19, 1:20 p.m., Joshua Brandon Alvarado, 24, of 122-F Shady Lawn Court, Garner, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Dec. 19, 1:29 p.m., Martin Arellano Jr., 31, of 265 Kings Parkway, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while impaired and a probation violation.
▪ Dec. 20, 4:30 p.m., Sozan Abboud Ibrahim, 37, of 4228 Palafox Court, Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Dec. 20, 9:15 p.m., Rudolph Valentino Dewar, 73, of 1609 N. Main St., Holly Springs, was charged with driving while impaired.
Garner Incidents
▪ Dec. 15, 2:55 p.m., larceny was reported at IHOP on U.S. 70 W. Someone stole food valued at $32.50.
▪ Dec. 15, 3:30 p.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole a wallet, cards and cash valued at $15.
▪ Dec. 15, 5:05 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1500 block of Timber Drive.
▪ Dec. 15, 11 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 500 block of Royal Oak Drive.
▪ Dec. 16, 9:40 p.m., burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Buckhorn Road. Someone stole a guitar, amp and tuner valued at $400.
▪ Dec. 16, 5 p.m., embezzlement was reported at Lady Jane’s Haircuts on Cabela Drive. Someone stole $1,018.
▪ Dec. 17, 11:15 a.m., larceny and fraud were reported at Gabe’s on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole women’s shoes valued at $16.99.
▪ Dec. 17, 1:59 p.m., larceny and a drug offense were reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole merchandise valued at $33.18.
▪ Dec. 17, 8:30 p.m., larceny was reported in the 500 block of Plaza Circle. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $169.99.
▪ Dec. 17, 8:50 p.m., larceny and assault were reported in the 1600 block of Mechanical Boulevard.
▪ Dec. 18, 1:30 p.m., larceny was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue. Someone stole personal items valued at $252.
▪ Dec. 18, 11:37 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 800 block of Powell Drive.
▪ Dec. 18, 2:05 p.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Avery Street.
▪ Dec. 18, 5:14 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive.
▪ Dec. 18, 7:14 p.m., larceny and assault were reported in the 100 block of Shady Lawn Court. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $150.
▪ Dec. 19, 2:04 a.m., assault, damage to property and resisting an officer were reported in the 200 block of Tallowwood Drive.
▪ Dec. 19, 6:15 a.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Johnson Street. Someone stole a license plate valued at $25.
▪ Dec. 19, 5 p.m., fraud was reported in the 900 block of Bryan Place.
▪ Dec. 19, 7:10 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 1900 block of Spring Drive.
▪ Dec. 19, 10:38 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.
▪ Dec. 20, 10:27 a.m., larceny was reported at Gabe’s on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole clothing valued at $75.
▪ Dec. 20, 1:40 p.m., larceny was reported at Gabe’s on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole clothing and glasses valued at $131.86.
▪ Dec. 20, 2:20 p.m., larceny was reported at Ulta on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole makeup valued at $105.
▪ Dec. 20, 2:29 p.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole a wallet, cards and cash valued at $7.
▪ Dec. 20, 6:15 p.m., motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of Plaza Circle.
▪ Dec. 20, 8:09 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole clothes valued at $161.04.
▪ Dec. 20, 9:13 p.m., assault was reported in the 200 block of Timber Drive.
▪ Dec. 21, 2:01 p.m., burglary was reported in the 400 block of Longview Street. Someone stole tools valued at $950.
▪ Dec. 21, 2:52 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 3900 block of Junction Boulevard.
▪ Dec. 21, 4 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.
▪ Dec. 21, 10:15 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 1000 block of Timber Drive East.
Comments