Garner police seeking bank robber

Police have called off a street-by-street search for a masked gunman who robbed Suntrust Bank on Small Pine Drive this morning.
Garner police Capt. Joe Binns said the man walked into the bank this morning at 11:05 and showed a weapon before making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say the man ran from the bank on foot. Garner police, along with members of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, the Raleigh Police Department and the State Highway Patrol joined forces to search for the man in a several block area from Pinewinds Drive to Maxwell Drive south of the bank. Police used K-9s and a helicopter to search for the man.
Video from the bank shows the man wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled tightly over his head, a brown stocking over his face and black sunglasses. He stands about 5’5”. Witnesses said he had a stocky build.
Comments