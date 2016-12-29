Wake offers Christmas tree recycling

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

0:07 NC State's Dennis Smith's monster jam

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday