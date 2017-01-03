Crime Notes: Jan. 4

Garner Arrests
▪ Dec. 22, 12:45 p.m., Allan Simon Mmbaga, 37, of 1801-43B Williams Road, Durham, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of misdemeanor larceny in Durham County.
▪ Dec. 22, 5:30 p.m., Skyler Christian Schatz, 26, of 1401 Leanne Court, Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and simple drug possession.
▪ Dec. 23, 10:15 a.m., Courtney Lavert Ray, 27, of 424 Kentucky Drive, Garner, was charged with larceny by defeating an anti-theft device and larceny of property valued at less than $1,000.
▪ Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m., Richard Taz Acker, 34, of 374 Platinum St., Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m., Ebonie Keleena Jones, 34, of 1000 Bermuda Run, Knightdale, was charged with resisting a public officer.
▪ Dec. 24, 1:15 a.m., Jonathan Jamel Hankerson, 25, of 38-B Bristol Court, Angier, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to appear in court on charges of driving with a suspended tag and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
▪ Dec. 24, 10:44 p.m., Jaylin Malik Price, 20, of 115 Cedar Lane, Garner, was charged with felony eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and having an open alcoholic beverage in the passenger area.
▪ Dec. 25, 12:35 p.m., Justin Alexander Allen, 23, of 3904-C Marcom St., Raleigh, was charged with common law robbery, breaking and entering and felony larceny.
▪ Dec. 26, 1 a.m., Pedro Oscar Cejas, 28, of 2412 Van Dyke Ave., Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
▪ Dec. 26, 5 p.m., Thomas Pearce III, 32, of 636 Woodmere Drive, Clayton, was charged with larceny by defeating an anti-theft device.
▪ Dec. 26, 6:03 p.m., Pedro Oscar Cejas, 28, of 2412 Van Dyke Ave., Raleigh, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
▪ Dec. 26, 11:10 p.m., Justice Daniel Bevan, 20, of 314 Copper Line Drive, Garner, was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after a break-in and obtaining property by false pretense.
▪ Dec. 27, 2:03 p.m., Courtland DeCarlo Vinson, 25, of 800 W. Railroad St., Selma, was charged with felony eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, larceny by defeating an anti-theft device and possession of stolen goods.
▪ Dec. 28, 3 p.m., Melinda Lynnette Williams, 41, of 1632 Thompson St., Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for driving with a revoked license and having an altered registration and failure to appear for having an expired registration and no insurance.
▪ Dec. 28, 10:15 p.m., Destiny Marie Washington, 29, of 112 Dereham Lane, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
Garner Incidents
▪ Dec. 22, 5:06 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 0 block of Rupert Road. Someone damaged landscaping.
▪ Dec. 22, 7:30 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole pills and cash valued at $255.
▪ Dec. 22, 8:30 a.m., a call for animal control was made in the 1000 block of Hadrian Drive.
▪ Dec. 22, 11:14 a.m., a missing person was reported in the 100 block of Longbay Street.
▪ Dec. 22, 7 p.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of Oakton Ridge Place. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $254.99.
▪ Dec. 22, 11:13 p.m., burglary was reported at Christ Temple of the Apostolic Faith on West Garner Road. Someone damaged a window pane.
▪ Dec. 23, 11:57 a.m., robbery was reported in the 900 block of West Garner Road. Someone stole $240 cash.
▪ Dec. 23, 1 p.m., larceny was reported at Home Depot on Timber Drive. Someone stole a welder valued at $299.
▪ Dec. 24, 1:19 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole three video games valued at $59.99.
▪ Dec. 24, 6:35 p.m., robbery was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $520.
▪ Dec. 25, 11 a.m., police recovered a purse in the 600 block of Aversboro Road.
▪ Dec. 26, 5 a.m., burglary was reported at Dollar Tree on U.S. 70 W. Someone stole $940 cash.
▪ Dec. 26, 4:40 p.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Garner Road. Someone stole personal items valued at $353.
▪ Dec. 26, 4:45 p.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Buffaloe Road. Someone stole personal items valued at $238.
▪ Dec. 26, 11:45 p.m., police recovered a pistol, holster, magazine and ammunition in the 2600 block of Timber Drive.
▪ Dec. 27, 4:30 a.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Bagwell Street. Someone stole a generator valued at $700.
▪ Dec. 27, 2:05 p.m., larceny was reported at Gabe’s on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole shoes valued at $59.99.
▪ Dec. 27, 3:46 p.m., counterfeiting was reported at Agri Supply on U.S. 70 E.
▪ Dec. 27, 6:38 p.m., burglary was reported in the 500 block of Johnson Street. Someone stole money, jewelry, a laptop and purse valued at $1,695.
▪ Dec. 27, 6:39 p.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole a duffel bag and clothes valued at $250.
▪ Dec. 28, 1:12 p.m., police recovered a stolen vehicle for another agency on Greenfield Drive.
▪ Dec. 28, 5 p.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Pinewinds Drive. Someone stole a power washer and tools valued at $600.
▪ Dec. 28, 5:05 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole boots valued at $34.76.
Comments