Nationally renowned comedian returns to Garner for one night only

To hear James Gregory speak, you might think you’re in for a night of southern-spiced comedy.
You’d be wrong.
Gregory, who does hail from just outside Atlanta, Georgia and speaks with a deeply-southern accent, spares no part of the country in his family-friendly humor.
He will perform Jan. 20 at the Garner Performing Arts Center and he’s looking forward to a return visit to the area. He played a date at the GPAC in 2013 and he was most recently in Clayton in 2014.
Gregory got his start in comedy when he took advantage of an open mic night at a comedy club in Atlanta after some urging from friends.
“I had no idea I could go into comedy before that,” Gregory said. Until they opened that club in Atlanta, you had to go to New York City or Chicago or Los Angeles to hear a comedian in person. When comedy clubs started opening in other parts of the country, all of a sudden, there were a lot of people who thought they could give it a try.”
Few, though, have lasted as long as Gregory, who’s been performing his comedy routines for 30 years now. He prides himself on putting on a show that anyone can listen to without hearing a lot of blue language.
“The other night I had a show in Hickory and on the front row there was a family that had an 80-year-old and 18-year-old and an eight-year-old,” Gregory said.
Gregory’s material is taken largely from his observations on the world around him. He tackles everything from common sense and airplane travel to funerals and hurricanes in the stories he tells.
Johnny Whitfield: 919-829-4823, @_JWhitfield
If you go
When: January 20, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Garner Performing Arts Center
Tickets: Cost varies from $27 to $40. Purchase tickets online at http://bit.ly/2j9iQmu
Comments