Meeting seeks transportation feedback

Officials with the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Upper Coastal Plan Rural Planning Organization are seeking comments from the public on the transit needs of the area south of Raleigh, including southeastern Raleigh, Garner and western Johnston County.
On Feb. 12, the two groups will host a public input session from 4-7 p.m. at the Clayton Center in Clayton to make public their initial recommendations and to get comments from residents on those recommendations as well as to take other suggestions from the public.
The two organizations hold the purse strings for much of the transportation improvement money that address roadway, bridge and pedestrian needs in the region.
This is the second meeting the two organizations have held to gain public suggestions.
