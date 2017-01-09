Crime Notes: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Garner Arrests
▪ Dec. 29, 9:30 a.m., Jill Marie Witmer, 43, of 243 Victor Court, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m., Antwan Lamont Freeman, 41, of 168 Randolph Drive, Clayton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear for driving with a revoked license.
▪ Dec. 29, 5:45 p.m, Brian Mwemba Hughes, 22, of 482 W. Harvest Lane, Middletown, Del., was charged with misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer and communicating threats.
▪ Dec. 29, 10:22 p.m., Omari Keon Koffa, 18, of 3400-107 White Sock Lane, Raleigh, was charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana and maintaining a place to keep or sell drugs.
▪ Dec. 30, 4:45 p.m., Douglas Howard Franklin III, 34, of 7501 Trudy Lane, Garner, was charged with larceny by defeating an anti-theft device.
▪ Dec. 31, midnight, Shymeka Evonne Felton, 20, of 1946-A Spring Drive, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for injury to personal property.
▪ Jan. 1, 2:30 a.m., Anthony Wiley Winston Jr., 23, of 4104 Green Road, Raleigh, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and going armed to the terror of people.
▪ Jan. 2, 2:20 p.m., Samir Atif Martin Jr., 16, of 905-46E Seventh Ave., Garner, was charged with common law robbery.
▪ Jan. 4, 4:50 p.m., Dennis Lawrence Cheston Jr., 35, of 731-101 Gateway Park Drive, Raleigh, was charged with being a fugitive of justice in Bucks County, Pa.
Garner Incidents
▪ Dec. 29, 1:56 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 100 block of U.S. 70 East.
▪ Dec. 29, 8:02 a.m., embezzlement was reported at Modern Mechanical on Mechanical Boulevard. Someone made a $4,000 purchase on a business account.
▪ Dec. 29, 9 a.m., larceny was reported in the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road.
▪ Dec. 29, 9:37 a.m., fraud was reported in the 500 block of Hadrian Drive.
▪ Dec. 29, noon, vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Kentucky Drive.
▪ Dec. 29, 12:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of Cedar Lane.
▪ Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive. Someone stole clothes valued at $51.75.
▪ Dec. 29, 3:54 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole electronic and cleaning products valued at $300.
▪ Dec. 29, 4:36 p.m., larceny was reported in the 7900 block of White Oak Road.
▪ Dec. 29, 4:37 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1200 block of Northview Street. Someone stole cash and a handgun valued at $619.99.
▪ Dec. 29, 7:25 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole a generator and clothes valued at $507.31.
▪ Dec. 30, 8:30 a.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of Barslund Court.
▪ Dec. 30, 11:18 a.m., larceny was reported in the 1600 block of Cranston Road. Someone stole tools valued at $3,000.
▪ Dec. 30, 12:24 p.m., larceny was reported at Food Lion on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole beer valued at $6.
▪ Dec. 30, 3:44 p.m., traffic offenses were reported in the 100 block of Timber Drive.
▪ Dec. 30, 8:50 p.m., robbery was reported at Auto Zone on U.S. 70 East. Someone stole $144.38 cash.
▪ Dec. 31, 12:15 a.m., impaired driving was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 70 East.
▪ Dec. 31, 9:04 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 1400 block Lenoxplace Circle.
▪ Dec. 31, 4:28 p.m., burglary was reported in the 300 block of Montague Street. Someone stole various items valued at $483.
▪ Jan. 1, 3:18 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of Johnston Street. Someone stole a car valued at $10,000.
▪ Jan. 1, 2:29 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive East. Someone stole a cellphone charger valued at $24.99.
▪ Jan. 1, 3:03 p.m., burglary was reported in the 1100 block of West Garner Road.
▪ Jan. 1, 10:22 p.m., assault was reported in the 800 block of U.S. 70 West.
▪ Jan. 2, 10 a.m., larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Brompton Lane. Someone stole a handgun valued at $550.
▪ Jan. 2, 1:14 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole computer equipment valued at $349.
▪ Jan. 2, 1:57 p.m., larceny was reported at Burlington Coat Factory on Timber Drive East. Someone stole socks valued at $35.96.
▪ Jan. 2, 2:47 p.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Timber Drive. Someone stole a license plate.
▪ Jan. 2, 3:15 p.m., burglary and vandalism were reported in the 200 block of Vandora Springs Road.
▪ Jan. 3, 11 a.m., a call for animal control was made in the 1400 block of Mechanical Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 3, 12:15 p.m., larceny was reported in the 3200 block of Waterfield Drive.
▪ Jan. 3, 12:30 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 1800 block of Aversboro Road.
▪ Jan. 3, 5 p.m., burglary was reported in the 100 block of Chalcedony Street. Someone stole TVs valued at $1,000.
▪ Jan. 3, 8:08 p.m., larceny was reported in the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road. Someone stole cash and cards valued at $561.
▪ Jan. 4, 10 a.m., fraud and embezzlement were reported in the 300 block of U.S. 70 East. Someone stole meats and a truck valued at $4,048.
▪ Jan. 4, 10:14 a.m., larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Spring Drive. Someone stole prescription medicine.
▪ Jan. 4, 12:20 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole clothing valued at $121.43.
▪ Jan. 4, 4:31 p.m., robbery was reported in the 200 block of Timber Drive.
▪ Jan. 4, 5:50 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1800 block of Aversboro Road.
Comments