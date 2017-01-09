Garner Cleveland Record

January 9, 2017 12:45 AM

Crime Notes: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Garner Arrests

▪  Dec. 29, 9:30 a.m., Jill Marie Witmer, 43, of 243 Victor Court, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.

▪  Dec. 29, 2:30 p.m., Antwan Lamont Freeman, 41, of 168 Randolph Drive, Clayton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear for driving with a revoked license.

▪  Dec. 29, 5:45 p.m, Brian Mwemba Hughes, 22, of 482 W. Harvest Lane, Middletown, Del., was charged with misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer and communicating threats.

▪  Dec. 29, 10:22 p.m., Omari Keon Koffa, 18, of 3400-107 White Sock Lane, Raleigh, was charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana and maintaining a place to keep or sell drugs.

▪  Dec. 30, 4:45 p.m., Douglas Howard Franklin III, 34, of 7501 Trudy Lane, Garner, was charged with larceny by defeating an anti-theft device.

▪  Dec. 31, midnight, Shymeka Evonne Felton, 20, of 1946-A Spring Drive, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for injury to personal property.

▪  Jan. 1, 2:30 a.m., Anthony Wiley Winston Jr., 23, of 4104 Green Road, Raleigh, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and going armed to the terror of people.

▪  Jan. 2, 2:20 p.m., Samir Atif Martin Jr., 16, of 905-46E Seventh Ave., Garner, was charged with common law robbery.

▪  Jan. 4, 4:50 p.m., Dennis Lawrence Cheston Jr., 35, of 731-101 Gateway Park Drive, Raleigh, was charged with being a fugitive of justice in Bucks County, Pa.

Garner Incidents

▪  Dec. 29, 1:56 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 100 block of U.S. 70 East.

▪  Dec. 29, 8:02 a.m., embezzlement was reported at Modern Mechanical on Mechanical Boulevard. Someone made a $4,000 purchase on a business account.

▪  Dec. 29, 9 a.m., larceny was reported in the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road.

▪  Dec. 29, 9:37 a.m., fraud was reported in the 500 block of Hadrian Drive.

▪  Dec. 29, noon, vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Kentucky Drive.

▪  Dec. 29, 12:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of Cedar Lane.

▪  Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive. Someone stole clothes valued at $51.75.

▪  Dec. 29, 3:54 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole electronic and cleaning products valued at $300.

▪  Dec. 29, 4:36 p.m., larceny was reported in the 7900 block of White Oak Road.

▪  Dec. 29, 4:37 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1200 block of Northview Street. Someone stole cash and a handgun valued at $619.99.

▪  Dec. 29, 7:25 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole a generator and clothes valued at $507.31.

▪  Dec. 30, 8:30 a.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of Barslund Court.

▪  Dec. 30, 11:18 a.m., larceny was reported in the 1600 block of Cranston Road. Someone stole tools valued at $3,000.

▪  Dec. 30, 12:24 p.m., larceny was reported at Food Lion on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole beer valued at $6.

▪  Dec. 30, 3:44 p.m., traffic offenses were reported in the 100 block of Timber Drive.

▪  Dec. 30, 8:50 p.m., robbery was reported at Auto Zone on U.S. 70 East. Someone stole $144.38 cash.

▪  Dec. 31, 12:15 a.m., impaired driving was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 70 East.

▪  Dec. 31, 9:04 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 1400 block Lenoxplace Circle.

▪  Dec. 31, 4:28 p.m., burglary was reported in the 300 block of Montague Street. Someone stole various items valued at $483.

▪  Jan. 1, 3:18 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of Johnston Street. Someone stole a car valued at $10,000.

▪  Jan. 1, 2:29 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive East. Someone stole a cellphone charger valued at $24.99.

▪  Jan. 1, 3:03 p.m., burglary was reported in the 1100 block of West Garner Road.

▪  Jan. 1, 10:22 p.m., assault was reported in the 800 block of U.S. 70 West.

▪  Jan. 2, 10 a.m., larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Brompton Lane. Someone stole a handgun valued at $550.

▪  Jan. 2, 1:14 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole computer equipment valued at $349.

▪  Jan. 2, 1:57 p.m., larceny was reported at Burlington Coat Factory on Timber Drive East. Someone stole socks valued at $35.96.

▪  Jan. 2, 2:47 p.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Timber Drive. Someone stole a license plate.

▪  Jan. 2, 3:15 p.m., burglary and vandalism were reported in the 200 block of Vandora Springs Road.

▪  Jan. 3, 11 a.m., a call for animal control was made in the 1400 block of Mechanical Boulevard.

▪  Jan. 3, 12:15 p.m., larceny was reported in the 3200 block of Waterfield Drive.

▪  Jan. 3, 12:30 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 1800 block of Aversboro Road.

▪  Jan. 3, 5 p.m., burglary was reported in the 100 block of Chalcedony Street. Someone stole TVs valued at $1,000.

▪  Jan. 3, 8:08 p.m., larceny was reported in the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road. Someone stole cash and cards valued at $561.

▪  Jan. 4, 10 a.m., fraud and embezzlement were reported in the 300 block of U.S. 70 East. Someone stole meats and a truck valued at $4,048.

▪  Jan. 4, 10:14 a.m., larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Spring Drive. Someone stole prescription medicine.

▪  Jan. 4, 12:20 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole clothing valued at $121.43.

▪  Jan. 4, 4:31 p.m., robbery was reported in the 200 block of Timber Drive.

▪  Jan. 4, 5:50 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1800 block of Aversboro Road.

Related content

Garner Cleveland Record

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Veterans experience the weddings they never had

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos