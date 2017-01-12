Garner names assistant town manager, interim planning director

This town has added to its personnel ranks twice in recent weeks, first in the planning department, then in administration.
Matt Roylance, who has been Wake County’s deputy director of parks since 2012, will become Garner’s assistant town manager for operations on Feb. 6. He fills the chair that opened when Rodney Dickerson became town manager last year, at the interim level in January and permanently in March.
Dickerson chose Roylance out of a field of 234 candidates.
“Matt performed very well in the selection process and received excellent comments from his references,” Dickerson said in a statement. “I am excited to have him as a part of the team and believe he will be a good fit for our organization.”
Roylance has also been deputy director of Wake’s environmental services division and an assistant to the county manager. Before that, he was a budget and management analyst for Cary and for Fairfax County, Va.
Roylance has no ties to Garner but he said he wanted to work for a town again because he enjoyed the experience in Cary.
“The idea of working for a small to mid-size community, while still being in the Wake County area, was really appealing to me,” Roylance said. “I think Garner, in particular, is appealing because it’s right next to Raleigh, it’s growing and is poised to continue to grow but still has a strong sense of community.”
In Garner, the assistant town manager for operations oversees parks and recreation and public works.
“It lines up nicely with my previous experience,” Roylance said.
Roylance holds a bachelor’s degree in urban affairs from Virginia Tech and master’s degree in public administration from UNC-Chapel Hill.
On Dec. 30, Dickerson elevated Jeff Triezenberg from assistant planning director to interim planning director. That move came after Brad Bass retired as the department head.
Triezenberg came to Garner in 2014 after 10 years as a senior planner for Knightdale. He also worked in several planning roles for Burlington.
Triezenberg has a master’s in urban and regional planning from UNC-Chapel Hill, where he also completed the School of Government course on municipal and county administration.
Triezenberg is a member of the American Planning Association and American Institute of Certified Planners.
