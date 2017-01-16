Crime Notes: Jan. 5-11

Garner Arrests
▪ Jan. 5, 3:10 p.m., Rhonda Lynn Crowder, 39, of 527 Winston Road, Clayton, was charged with larceny by an employee.
▪ Jan. 6, 11 a.m., Gilberto Manjarrez-Mora, 30, of 637 S. Mebane St., Burlington, was charged with embezzlement.
▪ Jan. 7, 1 a.m., Randall Allen Guethler, 49, of 8816 Juaquin Lane, Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired and possessing drug paraphernalia.
▪ Jan. 10, 9:33 a.m., Tahghi Ray Campbell, 17, of 6137 St. Giles St., Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of possessing marijuana.
▪ Jan. 10, 11:30 a.m., Lisa Hannans-Richard, 37, of 143 Weston Road, Garner, was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of issuing a worthless check in Wilson County.
▪ Jan. 10, 4:05 p.m., Dalvin Marquis Jordon, 19, of 213 Griffin St., Garner, was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and larceny of a firearm.
▪ Jan. 11, 12:05 a.m., Valerie Anne Bryan, 31, of 3625 Brideveil Court, Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 11, 1:45 p.m., Cassandra Nora Green, 19, of 120-C Avery St., Garner, was charged with larceny by an employee and obtaining property by false pretense.
▪ Jan. 11, 3:30 p.m., Robert Goxcon Jara, 22, of 816 Navaho Drive, Raleigh, was charged with resisting an officer.
Garner Incidents
▪ Jan. 5, 12:38 a.m., a call for service was made in the 1000 block of Brucemont Drive.
▪ Jan. 5, 12:03 p.m., an assault and kidnapping were reported in the 1500 block of Pinewinds Drive.
▪ Jan. 6, 4:45 p.m., a larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive. Someone stole batteries valued at $103.96.
▪ Jan. 6, 5 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 100 block of Yeargan Road. Someone stole a license plate.
▪ Jan. 7, 8:27 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue. Someone stole a table and chairs.
▪ Jan. 7, 2:16 p.m., a call for service was made in the 2700 block of Timber Drive.
▪ Jan. 7, 10:13 p.m., a robbery was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 70 West. Someone stole $250 in cash.
▪ Jan. 8, 7:20 a.m., a larceny and motor vehicle theft were reported in the 1100 block of U.S. 70 West. Someone stole a car and cellphone valued together at $10,500.
▪ Jan. 8, 3:20 p.m., an assault was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.
▪ Jan. 8, 4:34 p.m., a larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole three necklaces and scent sets valued at $213.
▪ Jan. 9, 12:01 p.m., a larceny was reported at Rainbow on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole clothes valued at $39.98.
▪ Jan. 9, 1:41 p.m., police recovered a stolen motor vehicle for another agency in the 2600 block of Timber Drive.
▪ Jan. 10, 6:30 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 700 block of Lakeside Drive. Someone stole makeup and a GPS device valuedtogether at $110.
▪ Jan. 10, 1:55 p.m., a larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole cellphone accessories valued at $149.59.
▪ Jan. 10, 2:25 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Pasadena Road.
▪ Jan. 11, 7:35 a.m., an assault was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.
