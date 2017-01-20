Veterans office opens

Two years after the Veterans Services office in Garner closed its doors, the agency is reopening.
The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday it has opened a new service center in Garner at 315 Bellaris St.
The Veterans’ Service Center offers assistance to veterans in filing for VA benefits and can link veterans to a vast network of public, private, and non-profit resources for employment, healthcare, housing, personal services and education opportunities. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.
The Veterans’ Service Center welcomes veterans, their spouses and dependents; members of the Reserves or National Guard; and active-duty service members. The Veterans’ Service Center staff are employed by the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and accredited by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for their expertise in helping veterans and their families obtain federal benefits and services, such as disability benefits, dependent and survivor benefits, hospital and medical care, burial benefits, education and training, vocational rehabilitation, and home loans.
The Garner Veterans Service staff is available to help access resources and services provided by State of North Carolina, including scholarships for children of certain deceased, disabled or POW/MIA veterans, burial benefits, nursing home care, hunting and fishing licenses, special auto license plates, certified records and other special programs.
