Crime Notes: Jan. 12-18

Garner Arrests
▪ Jan. 12, 5 a.m., Misty Reannon Johnson, 35, of 127 Drumbie Place, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 12, 2:40 p.m., Alfonso Antonio Magnum, 31, of 905-12D Seventh Ave., Garner, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, communicating threats and interfering with emergency communication.
▪ Jan. 14, 3 a.m., Christy Leigh Williamson, 40, of 10017 Sauls Road, Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 14, 10:20 p.m., Marc Thomas Darnell, 56, of 214 Creek Channel Court, Garner, was charged with assault and battery.
▪ Jan. 14, 10:20 p.m., Tommy Darell Green, 23, of 2233 Springhill Ave., Raleigh, was charged with assault and battery.
▪ Jan. 15, 4:45 p.m., Suzanne Marie Mispagel, 34 of 3648 Camden Road, Fayetteville, was charged with failure to appear for drug possession and failure to appear for maintaining a place to keep or sell drugs in Cumberland County.
▪ Jan. 15, 5 p.m., Bobby Alan Wall, 28, of 6218 Brooks St., Falcon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
▪ Jan. 15, 10:55 p.m., Brock King Clarke, 21, of 105 Whithorne Drive, Garner, was charged with simple assault.
▪ Jan. 16, 11 p.m., Douglas Clint Carter, 25, of 9032 Old Cascade Drive, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 17, 4:15 p.m., Joshua Lane Vaughan, 30, of 1420 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense and felony drug possession.
▪ Jan.. 18, 2 a.m., Davin Eugene Daughtery, 20, of 2702 Verde Drive, Raleigh, was charged with assault and battery.
▪ Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m., Will Elijah Broadway, 57, of 1916 Boaz Road, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for driving with a revoked license.
▪ Jan. 18, 10 p.m., John Addison Gargis, 47, of 151 Lake Pointe Drive, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with failure to appear for driving with a revoked license.
Garner Incidents
▪ Jan. 12, 9:20 a.m., impaired driving was reported in the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road.
▪ Jan. 12, 2 p.m., larceny was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue. Someone stole a wallet and cash valued at $72.
▪ Jan. 12, 3 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole merchandise valued at $44.94.
▪ Jan. 12, 4:30 p.m., assault was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.
▪ Jan. 12, 4:37 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue.
▪ Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $150.
▪ Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m., embezzlement was reported at Kickback Jack’s on Garner Station Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 12, 8 p.m., assault was reported in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue.
▪ Jan. 13, 12:47 a.m., larceny was reported in the 600 block of Lenoxplace Circle. Someone stole a cellphone charger valued at $10.
▪ Jan. 13, 7:55 a.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of Brook Rock Lane. Someone stole a cellphone, bags and cash valued at $402.
▪ Jan. 13, 9 a.m., burglary was reported at Dollar Tree on U.S. 70 West.
▪ Jan. 13, 5:30 p.m., illegal dumping was reported at Sears on Fayetteville Road.
▪ Jan. 13, 9:51 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 800 block of Timber Drive.
▪ Jan. 13, 9:53 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 100 block of U.S. 70 West.
▪ Jan. 14, 11:49 a.m., police recovered a bicycle in the 1500 block of Meadowbrook Drive.
▪ Jan. 14, 12:43 p.m., burglary was reported in the 700 block of Powell Drive.
▪ Jan. 14, 4:16 p.m., larceny was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement on U.S. 70 West. Someone stole a welder valued at $669.
▪ Jan. 14, 5:35 p.m., larceny and assault were reported in the 100 block of Stowe Place. Someone stole an iPhone valued at $800.
▪ Jan. 15, 5:47 p.m., larceny was reported at Shoe Carnival on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole 30 pairs of shoes valued at $2,569.91.
▪ Jan. 15, 10:53 p.m., counterfeiting was reported at TGI Fridays on Timber Drive East.
▪ Jan. 16, 12:43 a.m., assault was reported in the 1400 block of U.S. 70 West.
▪ Jan. 16, 8:04 a.m., burglary was reported in the 3900 block of Woodside Road.
▪ Jan. 16, 3:26 p.m., police recovered a pellet gun in the 1000 block of Vandora Springs Road.
▪ Jan. 16, 4:37 p.m., a call for service was made at Chili’s on Carillon Drive.
▪ Jan. 16, 7:20 p.m., vandalism was reported at Family Dollar on Plaza Circle.
▪ Jan. 17, 1:56 p.m., larceny and a drug offense were reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole headphones, a charger and other electronics valued at $73.64.
▪ Jan. 17, 4:02 p.m., fraud and a drug offense were reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole jewelry and clothes valued at $62.08.
▪ Jan. 17, 5 p.m., burglary was reported in the 1400 block of Foxwood Drive. Someone stole money, shoes and a BB gun valued at $30.
▪ Jan. 18, 11:35 a.m., counterfeiting was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 70 West.
Comments