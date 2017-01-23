Garner’s new town hall rising quickly

Talk to most any town employee and it’s easy to get the sense that anticipation is running high for completion of the new town hall.
Council members are getting excited too. On Tuesday night, the council jumped in to some of the minutae of the project, looking over color schemes and materials for everything from walls and backsplashes to carpeting.
The carpeting, it turns out, was a big deal because the company tasked with designing the elevator in the new town hall wouldn’t move forward on their work until they knew what the carpeting in the rest of the building was going to look like.
At the construction site, workers are busy inside and out. On Thursday, about half a dozen men were putting up bricks on the back of the building, while inside, more workers were installing heating ducts.
Dan Shields is the project superintendent for Resolute Building Company, the firm which is doing the construction. Shields, who is a Garner resident himself, walked up to Town Communications Manager Rick Mercier on Thursday morning to say hello. “We call it the Smurf Building,” Shields said with a laugh. The front of the building right now has a layer of blue along the front wall. Mercier said that was a vapor barrier on what will ultimately become an interior wall.
Inside the building, interior walls separate future offices and the council chambers is rounding into shape. The building is designed to be larger than the town’s current needs, allowing for future growth.
The 26,000-square-foot building is expected to be complete later this year. Work remains on schedule. Mercier said town employees hope to move in by summer.
That’ll really make for some happy employees.
Johnny Whitfield: 919-829-4823, @_JWhitfield
