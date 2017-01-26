Remaining spaces in Garner’s White Oak are filling in quickly

After two years of restaurants and retail spaces filing in on the other side of Jones Sausage Road, the northwest corner of White Oak is nearing capacity and the handful of open spots appear to be going fast.
Chipotle is nearing completion, expected to open in the far right side of the four-tenant building at the corner of Jones Sausage and U.S. 70 some time in March.
Permitting is in the works for Famous Toastery, which is expected to open in the far left side of the same space in the next few months.
“We’re on the verge of announcing the remaining two tenants for that front building,” said Rich Barta, president of Core Properties, which developed White Oak. “That building is fully committed now.”
Barta was hesitant to give too many details on what will be coming to the remaining vacancies. For some of them, he said, it’s simply too early to tell.
He said patrons can expect non-food tenants in the two spaces that will be sandwiched between Chipotle and Famous Toastery.
Plans call for a single building, about 5,800 square feet and likely split for two tenants, on the one-acre lot to the west of Zaxby’s.
A similar plan for a 6,000-square-foot building is in the works for a portion of the largest undeveloped parcel in the quadrant, the 6.61-acre tract to the north of Panera Bread and Sheetz. A mix of uses appear to be in store for the entire parcel.
“It will be more of a retail layout with some possibility for an anchor or mini anchors and shop space,” Barta said. “Possibly a restaurant, but that’s to be determined. We have a fair amount of restaurants there and they are thriving, and we’re not opposed to more restaurants there, but were going to add some significant non-restaurant pieces to the White Oak area.”
Both undeveloped lots could feature storefronts by the end of the year.
Across the street, on the northeast corner of the intersection, a single parcel has yet to fill in.
The Town Council in 2013 approved a rezoning request to pave the way for a seven-story, 180 room Drury Inn. Town leaders in September sent the hotel developers a letter encouraging them to start construction on what would be the tallest building in Garner.
“The last I heard, we had a meeting with Core (Properties) and they’ve sold the property to Drury and Drury now owns it,” said Garner interim Planning Director Jeff Triezenberg. “They told us, as far as they know, they’ve been promised Drury is still looking at the site and it still interested, but no time frame has been given on that. It’s just a matter of timing for them, I guess, internally.”
That development, plus a new apartment complex being planned beyond Abberly Place, would give White Oak even more potential customers.
Developers are working on preliminary site plan approval for a 282-unit complex that would be the third group of apartments at White Oak. The project is tentatively set to go before a public hearing on Feb. 6.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments