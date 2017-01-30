Crime Notes: Jan. 19-25

Garner Arrests
▪ Jan. 20, 11:30 a.m., Kurt Douglas Reynolds Jr., 23, of 176 Rocky Point Court, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with financial card fraud and probation violation.
▪ Jan. 20, 11:30 a.m., Christopher Michael Tracey, 35, of Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespassing in Duplin County.
▪ Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., Vincent Marcel Bragg, 53, of 231 Donald Ross Drive, Raleigh, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order.
▪ Jan. 21, 5:15 p.m., Robert Louis Brown, 66, of Garner, was charged with second degree trespassing.
▪ Jan. 21, 6 p.m., Markal Lamar Jones, 28, of Raleigh, was charged with probation violation.
▪ Jan. 22, 11 a.m., Chardonnay Latta Floyd, 24, of 211 Harper St., Garner, was charged with failure to appear for driving with a revoked license and having a child not in a rear seat.
▪ Jan. 22, 12:30 p.m., Damario Rasheem Bullock, 30, of Henderson, was charged with second degree trespassing in Vance County, felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Jan. 22, 5:10 p.m., James Preston West III, 20, of 141 Steel Hopper Way, Garner, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
▪ Jan. 23, 12:30 a.m., Spencer John Hughes, 23, of 601 Tiffany Circle, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 24, 6:15 p.m., Zeriena Louise Longenberger, 31, of 808 Martin Luther King Drive, Smithfield, was charged with second degree trespassing.
▪ Jan. 25, 4 p.m., Tanika Mechelle Cathey, 47, of 917-B207 7th Ave., Garner, was charged with embezzlement.
▪ Jan. 25, 11:30 p.m., Shakei Nazier Wing, 16, of 1341 Pine View Drive, Raleigh, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and resisting a public officer.
Garner Incidents
▪ Jan. 19, 11 a.m., fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Garner Station Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 19, 7:01 p.m., assault was reported in the 1400 block of U.S. 70 West.
▪ Jan. 20, 8:15 a.m., larceny was reported in the 400 block of Johnson Street. Someone stole clothes valued at $200.
▪ Jan. 20, 10:38 a.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole shoes valued at $26.88.
▪ Jan. 20, 4:26 p.m., larceny was reported in the 900 block of Buffaloe Road. Someone stole a purse, wallet, cash, cards and cellphone valued at $354.
▪ Jan. 20, 5:31 p.m., larceny was reported in the 2400 block of Aversboro Road. Someone stole a purse and money valued at $139.
▪ Jan. 21, 10 a.m., larceny was reported in the 400 block of Avery Street.
▪ Jan. 21, 10:31 a.m., assault was reported in the 4300 block of Fayetteville Road.
▪ Jan. 22, 1:37 p.m., larceny was reported at Athlete’s Foot on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole shoes valued at $250.
▪ Jan. 23, 3 a.m., assault was reported in the 1400 block of U.S. 70 West.
▪ Jan. 24, 9:07 a.m., counterfeiting was reported in the 100 block of Timber Drive.
▪ Jan. 24, 11:25 p.m., fraud was reported in the 200 block of Shenstone Boulevard.
