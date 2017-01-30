Garner Cleveland Record

January 30, 2017 10:15 AM

Crime Notes: Jan. 19-25

Garner Arrests

▪  Jan. 20, 11:30 a.m., Kurt Douglas Reynolds Jr., 23, of 176 Rocky Point Court, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with financial card fraud and probation violation.

▪  Jan. 20, 11:30 a.m., Christopher Michael Tracey, 35, of Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespassing in Duplin County.

▪  Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m., Vincent Marcel Bragg, 53, of 231 Donald Ross Drive, Raleigh, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order.

▪  Jan. 21, 5:15 p.m., Robert Louis Brown, 66, of Garner, was charged with second degree trespassing.

▪  Jan. 21, 6 p.m., Markal Lamar Jones, 28, of Raleigh, was charged with probation violation.

▪  Jan. 22, 11 a.m., Chardonnay Latta Floyd, 24, of 211 Harper St., Garner, was charged with failure to appear for driving with a revoked license and having a child not in a rear seat.

▪  Jan. 22, 12:30 p.m., Damario Rasheem Bullock, 30, of Henderson, was charged with second degree trespassing in Vance County, felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny.

▪  Jan. 22, 5:10 p.m., James Preston West III, 20, of 141 Steel Hopper Way, Garner, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.

▪  Jan. 23, 12:30 a.m., Spencer John Hughes, 23, of 601 Tiffany Circle, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.

▪  Jan. 24, 6:15 p.m., Zeriena Louise Longenberger, 31, of 808 Martin Luther King Drive, Smithfield, was charged with second degree trespassing.

▪  Jan. 25, 4 p.m., Tanika Mechelle Cathey, 47, of 917-B207 7th Ave., Garner, was charged with embezzlement.

▪  Jan. 25, 11:30 p.m., Shakei Nazier Wing, 16, of 1341 Pine View Drive, Raleigh, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and resisting a public officer.

Garner Incidents

▪  Jan. 19, 11 a.m., fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Garner Station Boulevard.

▪  Jan. 19, 7:01 p.m., assault was reported in the 1400 block of U.S. 70 West.

▪  Jan. 20, 8:15 a.m., larceny was reported in the 400 block of Johnson Street. Someone stole clothes valued at $200.

▪  Jan. 20, 10:38 a.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole shoes valued at $26.88.

▪  Jan. 20, 4:26 p.m., larceny was reported in the 900 block of Buffaloe Road. Someone stole a purse, wallet, cash, cards and cellphone valued at $354.

▪  Jan. 20, 5:31 p.m., larceny was reported in the 2400 block of Aversboro Road. Someone stole a purse and money valued at $139.

▪  Jan. 21, 10 a.m., larceny was reported in the 400 block of Avery Street.

▪  Jan. 21, 10:31 a.m., assault was reported in the 4300 block of Fayetteville Road.

▪  Jan. 22, 1:37 p.m., larceny was reported at Athlete’s Foot on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole shoes valued at $250.

▪  Jan. 23, 3 a.m., assault was reported in the 1400 block of U.S. 70 West.

▪  Jan. 24, 9:07 a.m., counterfeiting was reported in the 100 block of Timber Drive.

▪  Jan. 24, 11:25 p.m., fraud was reported in the 200 block of Shenstone Boulevard.

Related content

Garner Cleveland Record

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Garner State of the Town address

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos