Martial Arts school celebrates 10th anniversary

Redfield Martial Arts, in the Cleveland community, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with an open house and a reunion for former students. Bernard Redfield opened the center in 2007, a year after moving here from Connecticut. A total of 28 current and past students attended the event, which made Redfield happy.
“It was very touching to have them come out of their way to spend some time with their old karate instructor.
Ginny Price, whose son Mason earned his black belt at Redfield Martial Arts, praised Redfield’s commitment to his students. “We are very thankful to Master Bernard Redfield for all his hard work and dedication for the benefit of so many in our community and beyond,” Price said.
