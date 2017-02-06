Garner Cleveland Record

February 6, 2017 3:09 PM

Crime Notes: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Garner Arrests

▪  Jan. 26, 3 p.m., Devin Michael Tew, 23, of 546 Granite St., Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and larceny by defeating an anti-theft device.

▪  Jan. 26, 1:50 p.m., Kevin Dean Tew, 45, of 546 Granite St., Raleigh, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny.

▪  Jan. 27, 1:30 p.m., Carlton Jacquin Fredericks, 18, of 1408 Crag Burn Lane, Raleigh, was charged with assault on a female.

▪  Jan. 27, 1:30 p.m., Robert Alan Gorrell, 54, of 103 Twin Berry Lane, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.

▪  Jan. 27, 7:18 p.m., Angel Lynette Howard, 30, of 3204 Winfield Court, Raleigh, was charged with simple assault.

▪  Jan. 27, 11 p.m., Dorothy Lee Hooper, 49, of 8734 White Oak Road, Garner, was charged with writing a simple worthless check in Brunswick County.

▪  Jan. 28, 10 a.m., Meghan Katherine Lewis, 26, of 2433 Moody St., Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.

▪  Jan. 28, 10 a.m., Thomas James Degrasse Powell, 21, of 639 Montclair Road, Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.

▪  Jan. 28, 8 p.m., Reginald Glenn Badgett, 54, of 7813 Crestwood Drive, Raleigh, was charged with injury to personal property.

▪  Jan. 29, 12:45 a.m., Oneisha Imani Dunn, 22, of 147 Ashlyn Ridge Drive, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for violating a court order.

▪  Jan. 29, 2:05 a.m., Mario Antonio Gramajo-Garcia, 26, of 1032 Cummings Road, Lillington, was charged with driving while impaired.

▪  Jan. 29, 8:15 a.m., Victoria Janae Peace, 20, of 105 Hutchins Drive, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for an expired registration and driving with a revoked license.

▪  Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m., Eric Reco McIntyre, 17, of 100-C Stowe Place, Garner, was charged with simple assault.

▪  Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m., Constance Abigail Williams, 42, of 1491 U.S. 70 West, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired and speeding.

▪  Jan. 30, 11:20 a.m., Angel Shawn Gonzalez, 24, of 202 Kentucky Drive, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for speeding and possession of marijuana in Alamance County.

▪  Feb. 1, 3 p.m., Jesse Daryl Mangum, 24, of 506 Saint Mary’s St., Garner, was charged with embezzlement.

▪  Feb. 1, 4 p.m., William Jordan Autry, 31, of 1140 U.S. 70 West, Garner, was charged with felony larceny.

▪  Feb. 1, 1 p.m., Samantha Shawn Millar, 32, of 1140 U.S. 70 West, Garner, was charged with felony larceny.

▪  Feb. 1, 7:51 p.m., Marcus Ervin Young, 36, of 2901 Frinks St., Raleigh, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and felony drug possession.

Garner Incidents

▪  Jan. 26, 4:40 p.m., burglary was reported in the 600 block of Lenoxplace Circle. Someone stole an Xbox and cash valued at $827.

▪  Jan. 26, 7 p.m., fraud was reported in the 100 block of Towne View Trail.

▪  Jan. 26, 8:13 p.m., burglary and larceny were reported in the 200 block of Steel Hopper Way.

▪  Jan. 26, 8:30 p.m., counterfeiting was reported at Chick-fil-A on Shenstone Boulevard.

▪  Jan. 26, 8:35 p.m., burglary was reported in the 500 block of Competition Road. Someone stole a computer valued at $700.

▪  Jan. 26, 11 p.m., counterfeiting was reported at Taco Bell on U.S. 70 West.

▪  Jan. 27, 8:30 a.m., police recovered a license plate in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.

▪  Jan. 27, 9:50 a.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole toys valued at $17.81.

▪  Jan. 27, 1 p.m., larceny and vandalism were reported in the 1000 block of Benson Road.

▪  Jan. 27, 4:40 p.m., fraud was reported in the 100 block of Shenstone Boulevard.

▪  Jan. 29, 2 a.m., larceny was reported in the 700 block of Avery Street. Someone stole $5 cash.

▪  Jan. 29, 6 p.m., counterfeiting was reported at Belk on Garner Station Boulevard.

▪  Jan. 29, 7:10 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 200 block of Shoals Lane.

▪  Jan. 30, 11:40 a.m., counterfeiting was reported at Taco Bell on U.S. 70 West.

▪  Jan. 30, 2:03 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive. Someone stole a cellphone charged valued at $39.96.

▪  Jan. 30, 2:06 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole meat and luggage valued at $77.30.

▪  Jan. 30, 2:25 p.m., fighting was reported in the 8200 block of Hebron Church Road.

▪  Jan. 31, 6:30 a.m., larceny was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue. Someone stole copper valued at $1,702.

▪  Jan. 31, 11 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 1400 block of Timber Drive East.

▪  Jan. 31, 11:30 a.m., larceny was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 70 West. Someone stole phone equipment valued at $20.

▪  Jan. 31, 1:17 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole PS4 controllers valued at $120.

▪  Jan. 31, 2:28 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole soda, Cheetos and Pokemon cards valued at $35.22.

▪  Jan. 31, 5:31 p.m., burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Benson Road. Someone damaged a shed door.

▪  Jan. 31, 6 p.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Timber Drive. Someone stole a license plate.

▪  Feb. 1, 10:48 a.m., larceny was reported at Best Buy on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole an iPhone case valued at $60.

▪  Feb. 1, 12:13 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive East. Someone stole baby clothes valued at $131.70.

▪  Feb. 1, 1:08 p.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of Abberly Crest Boulevard. Someone stole a boat valued at $2,000.

▪  Feb. 1, 5:12 p.m., larceny was reported in the 900 block of Buffaloe Road. Someone stole a purse, bank cards and cash valued at $251.

▪  Feb. 1, 5:30 p.m., motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Taunton Court.

▪  Feb. 1, 7 p.m., counterfeiting was reported at Walgreens on Fayetteville Road.

