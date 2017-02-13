Garner student’s yard sale raises support for heroes, funds for PAAL program

Faith Gibbs kept her heroes in mind when it came time to work on a community-service project.
The East Garner Middle School eighth-grader opted to focus her project on “American Heroes,” which to her are police, fire and military personnel.
Gibbs wanted to reach out to the community, feeling people need to know more about ways they can support those who serve. So she held a yard sale, where she made a poster for people to sign thanking local police, firefighters and military.
She also spoke to people at the yard sale about her involvement in the Garner Police Athletic/Activities League.
“Our heroes are the people that I look up to, and they are like my family,” Gibbs said. “I just wanted to show my appreciation because they put their life on the line every day for me and for people they don’t even know, and the PAAL program is wonderful and has meant a lot to me.”
Gibbs went to the Garner Police Department Jan. 19 with proceeds from the yard sale – $162 in sales and $53 in donations – that she passed on to benefit the PAAL program.
