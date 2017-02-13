Forrest Jones named public works director in Garner

Years of working alongside Town Manager Rodney Dickerson helped Forrest Jones win his bid for the position of Garner public works director.
What others had to say about Jones solidified Dickerson’s Feb. 3 decision to promote him.
“I’ve been working with him the 15 years I’ve been here on a number of different projects, and he’s always been a valuable resource,” Dickerson said. “He’s just really good at getting things done, especially being a former operations manager, but he’s also shown that he’s competent on the administrative side.”
Jones has been with public works department since 2001, starting as a streets supervisor. He worked his way up the ranks to assistant public works director and held that position for six years until he was named interim director after Paul Cox retired in November.
Dickerson said his familiarity with Jones made the appointment easier but not automatic.
“He did have to go through a process where he had to provide me some information and also an interview, and then I also just assessed how he’s done since he’s been the interim,” Dickerson said. “Some of the other comments I got, from some other peers of his, kind of cemented the deal.”
Jones said becoming the department head had been a goal of his ever since being named assistant director.
He credited Cox for helping prepare him for the next step in his career.
“Paul provided myself as well as our team a number of opportunities over the years to do more, take on more responsibility and gain some of that valuable experience so you’re not finding yourself gaining that experience once you’re in that role,” Jones said.
Dickerson praised Jones’ involvement in helping the town’s public works department become the first in the state to earn accreditation from the American Public Works Association.
To earn that status, the department had to comply with best practices laid out by the national organization and form detailed instructions on how to carry out the 299 public works duties that apply in Garner.
“With the accreditation and working himself into a position where he’s an assessor for the national accreditation team, it speaks volumes,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson was referring to Jones’ certification as an APWA accreditation evaluator. He is also secretary of the N.C. APWA Streets Division Board.
Jones said maintaining the high standing and building on it will be one of his priorities as director.
“As we go through our reaccreditation, we talked about being more proactive in our maintenance,” he said. “I think continuing in our accreditation process ... we’ve identified things that we can do to make that impact that will line up with what the town has in its strategic plan, to really find out how we can support that but still meet our own internal goals.”
In addition to associate degrees from N.C. State University, Jones holds numerous certificates from the APWA, N.C. State and the UNC School of Government.
He is also a volunteer firefighter with Garner Volunteer Fire-Rescue and serves on the Local Government Federal Credit Union advisory council.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @easternwakenews
Comments