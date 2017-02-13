Crime Notes: Feb. 2-8

Garner Arrests
▪ Feb. 3, 11 a.m., Yolanda Michelle Smith, 46, of 917-A107 Seventh Ave., Garner, was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of communicating threats.
▪ Feb. 3, 11:40 a.m., Hilda Elizabeth Berganza, 27, of 306 Lakeside Drive, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for driving while her license was revoked.
▪ Feb. 4, 2 a.m., Levar Columbus Mitchell, 36, of 534 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Feb. 4, 9:30 a.m., Stuart Dorsey Parker, 56, of 905-12F Seventh Ave., Garner, was charged with failure to appear in Alamance County for speeding and driving while his licensed was revoked.
▪ Feb. 4, 3:30 p.m., Brittany Ann Hunter, 31, of 1515-139 Tivoli Court, Raleigh, was charged with assault and battery.
▪ Feb. 5, 12:20 a.m., Nicholas Coy Weddington, 20, of 7501 Penny Road, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for speeding and reckless driving in Bladen County.
▪ Feb. 5, 1:15 a.m., Paul Joseph Max Romeo, 23, of 1308 Lakeside Drive, Garner, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ Feb. 5, 10:50 a.m., James Earl Jackson, 51, of 208 Lane of Sir Gallahad, Garner, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Feb. 5, 4:10 p.m., Jerrell Leonard King, 25, of 3900 Woodside Road, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
▪ Feb. 6, 4:10 p.m., Howard Jordan Hendricks, 36, of Durham, was charged with being drunk and disruptive and having an open alcoholic beverage on city property.
▪ Feb. 7, 12:43 a.m., Torrey Mitch Singleton, 32, of Garner, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Feb. 8, 1:23 a.m., Gessica Symon Langford-Arnholt, 24, of 1101 Pinewinds Drive, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for embezzlement.
▪ Feb. 8, 4:30 p.m., Curtis Stuart Scarborough Jr., 27, of 3336 Marshlane Way, Raleigh, was charged with forgery, obtaining property by false pretense and conspiracy in Guilford County.
▪ Feb. 8, 4:30 p.m., Kiana Irether Jay, 22, of 310-A N. Lamar St., Roxboro, was charged with forgery and misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Feb. 8, 4:30 p.m., Cierra Rakeil Scott, 23, of 86 Jessie Hicks Road, Roxboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Feb. 8, 7 p.m., Morgan Ashlyn Biggs, 24, of 2208 Sterling Drive, Clayton, was charged with embezzlement.
▪ Feb. 8, 9 p.m., Brian Anthony Smith, 33, of Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of a stolen vehicle.
