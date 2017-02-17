Garner is rethinking its strategy for filling former ConAgra site

A sign a consultant showed the Garner Town Council during its annual retreat adequately summed up the status of the former ConAgra Foods site.
The sign from 2012 listed town goals for the Jones Sausage Road property, where a 2009 explosion killed four at the Slim Jim plant. ConAgra closed the plant in 2011 and moved Slim Jim production out of state.
The town’s goals haven’t changed since since 2012, and neither has the abandoned tract of land. Now town leaders are starting to rethink their strategy for attracting new jobs to the site.
Before the Slim Jim plant closed, ConAgra was Garner’s largest employer, with about 440 workers. The jobs were lost, and when the company moved on, Garner also took a $55 million hit to its tax base.
“We identified the goals because we wanted to at least replace the investment and jobs and tax base at that location,” said Crystal Morphis, the economic-development consultant assisting with the retreat.
The original vision was for one large employer, and Garner leaders thought a company in life sciences would be the best fit because of the water-treatment capacity the old plant left behind.
“But it’s still vacant, so it’s time for us to discuss whether these project goals remain valid today ... or whether these goals need to be evaluated and modified,” Morphis said.
‘Trying to look forward’
At the retreat, council members and some Garner Economic Development Corp. board members entertained the thought of subdividing the property and marketing it to a broader sector of companies. The GEDC is a nonprofit formed to accept the donation of the ConAgra building and land when it closed.
Town leaders also discussed extending utilities throughout the site, which would be a considerable cost but would make the property more attractive while opening more space for development.
“If they have to start from scratch and get through (the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality) and everybody else, it might slow it down,” Councilman Buck Kennedy said.
Morphis said some of the struggles with the ConAgra land applied across Garner. “You do not have an inventory of large, available, shovel-ready sites,” she said. “It’s kind of like you’re getting up to the plate and trying to hit a home run every time. That’s OK if you’ve got ball players lined up that hit home runs all the time, but you don’t. You don’t have other sites in your inventory to get those base hits with.”
Kennedy’s remarks reflected the town’s frustration in its attempts to fill the vacancy.
“I normally think we’re in close proximity to (Research Triangle Park), and I think we try to feed off of that and get them to move east or southeast,” Kennedy said. “The thing that’s hard for me to accept is the fact that you look down the road a little farther east, and Clayton’s been kicking our butts.
“I was looking forward to this session for a lot of reasons, and I was not looking forward to it because anything that is said is like an indictment. This is trying to look forward, but it may be something that we want to get somebody in Clayton to look west, or someone that wants to be in proximity to Clayton that can be built.”
Prioritizing goals
The 2012 ConAgra Redevelopment Strategy named three specific goals: create jobs at or above the county average wage of $46,800, replace the loss of $55 million in tax base and replace the 440 jobs lost.
Morphis recommended retaining the wage-level goal but suggested the council reconsider its desired tax base and job numbers.
Councilman Ken Marshburn, who is also a GEDC board member, said the group was right to set the goals it did at the time. But the redevelopment group is flexible and aware the site remains vacant, he said.
“We are certainly sensitive as a board of directors and as an advisory board to continue the process,” Marshburn said. “It’s been a long one. We would love to see it come to some fruition.”
Town Manager Rodney Dickerson asked the council to prioritize the goals to get an idea of how much it would bend on any one goal if the other goals were satisfied.
Councilman Gra Singleton said advancements in technology could be an obstacle in trying to bring back the same number of jobs that existed at ConAgra.
“If you’ve got jobs that are averaging $70,000 and you’re only going to create 200 jobs but the tax base is going to be increasing in size, I’d say you’ve got to be flexible,” Singleton said. “The workplace is changing.”
“To me, the No. 1 thing you want to replace is the tax base,” Singleton said. “That’s what was lost that affects the town’s bottom line.”
The rest of the council mostly agreed.
“I agree in principle with Mr. Singleton that tax base is a significant portion, but I have strong feelings that the other elements are as important as well,” he said.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @Aaron_Moody1.
