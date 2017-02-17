Garner police, PAAL name Khamari Campbell an honorary officer

Garner police took time on Feb. 11 to return some of the love a local student has shown for the Police Athletic/Activities League.
Khamari Campbell, a fourth-grader at Creech Road Elementary School and a PAAL participant, left the Garner Police Department that Saturday afternoon with a new title after being sworn in as an honorary police officer.
Khamari started PAAL as a third-grader. He said appreciated how Garner officers took time out of their day to come in uniform and spend time with him and his peers.
On his first day in fourth grade, Khamari was already asking about when PAAL would return, said Joleen King, a guidance counselor at Creech Road,.
Last fall, Khamari was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which he continues to battle. His illness gave the police groups even more reason to want to do something special to recognize his support for their programs.
Khamari was sworn in by police Chief Brandon Zuidema and given some police gear – an honorary police T-shirt, badge and handcuffs. He also got to sit in a patrol car and work the lights and sirens.
