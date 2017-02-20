Business Notes: Feb. 19

Chamber launching Garner young Professionals
The Garner Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for membership in a new group, Garner Young Professionals.
The group aims to give young professionals opportunities to develop a personal network, grow professionally and succeed in business while enhancing the community’s quality of life.
The group is open to Garner area business professionals ages 21-39. Annual dues are $50 for chamber members and $100 for nonmembers. To learn more and to apply, go to http://garnerchamber.com/pages/young-professionals.
Ribbin cutting at Body Wellness
Body Wellness has a new location in Suite E at 1428 Aversboro Road. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, March 3. The event will feature food from Backyard Bistro and raffles.
Shaw president to speak to Women in Business
The next Garner Women in Business luncheon is scheduled from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Grand Marquis Ballroom, 205 New Fidelity Court, Garner. Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy, president of Shaw University, will speak.
An advocate for female participation in the sciences, Dubroy was recognized by Cosmopolitan Magazine as a “Fun, Fearless Female” who is making waves in the science community.
As co-founder of Tea and Honey Blends, a hair-care products company, and owner of Raleigh’s Element Beauty Bar, Dubroy’s entrepreneurial success has landed her on the pages of Money Magazine and Bloomberg’s Business Week.
She holds a doctorate in physical organic chemistry from N.C. State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Rutgers University. Her honors include nomination as a finalist for the national HBCU Female President of the Year award, presented by HBCU Digest.
To register for the luncheon, which is $49, go to garnerchamber.com.
‘Breakfast Before Business” Feb. 22 at JCC
The next “Breakfast Before Business” is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the lobby of the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield.
Lee Anne Britt Nance will speak. She is principal of Britt Nance Collaborative LLC, an economic-development and marketing consulting practice. During the event, the college will announce its 2016 Business and Industry Partner Award.
The event is free, but attendees should register online by Feb. 17 at johnstoncc.edu/foundation. Select “Breakfast Before Business” under the “Events” tab.
For more information, call the JCC Foundation at 919-209-2222.
Small-business seminars
The Small Business Center at Johnston Community College has scheduled the following free seminars. To register, call 919-209-2224 or 919-209-2015, email sbc@mail.johnstoncc.edu or go to johnstoncc.edu/continuing-education/small-business-center.aspx.
Cash Flow – Understanding Your Budget – 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Learn how to quickly spot positive and negative cash-flow indicators.
10 Steps to Starting a Small Business – 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Topics include market research, business structures, state and local taxes, fees and licenses, record keeping and writing a business plan.
