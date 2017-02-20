Garner Cleveland Record

February 20, 2017 8:24 AM

Crime Notes: Feb. 9-15

Garner Arrests

▪  Feb. 9, 4:45 p.m., Chad Thomas Smith, 42, of 117 Riverbend Drive, Clayton, was charged with driving while impaired.

▪  Feb. 10, 11:45 p.m., Nathaniel Bernard Day Jr., 55, of 65 Twin Pines Court, Clayton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license.

▪  Feb. 11, 4:37 a.m., Logan Thomas Curtis, 19, of 8000 Bells Lake Road, Apex, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver drugs and felony drug possession.

▪  Feb. 11, 4:45 a.m., Christopher Lamont Butler, 21, of 2953 Filbert St., Raleigh, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, second degree trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor.

▪  Feb. 11, 11 p.m., Kimberly McLeod, 38, of 312 New Rand Road, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for failing to return rented property.

▪  Feb. 12, 5 p.m., Malachi Malik Williams, 16, of 1105 Curtis Drive, Garner, was charged with attempted common law robbery.

▪  Feb. 12, 5 p.m., Ladre Jayshaun Alford, 17, of 258-203 Westcroft Drive, Garner, was charged with attempted common law robbery.

▪  Feb. 12, 5 p.m., Aleek Zion Bryant, 17, of 248-104 Westcroft Drive, Garner, was charged with attempted common law robbery.

▪  Feb. 13, 12:07 a.m., Henry Faison, 46, of 1341 Pineview Drive, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.

▪  Feb. 14, 1 p.m., Octavio Raphael Dugues, 32, of 211-83 Ashe Ave., Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespassing.

▪  Feb. 15, 5:15 p.m., Martin Ignacio Figueroa, 29, of 1120-205 Trinity Pine Lane, Raleigh, was charged with larceny by defeating an anti-theft device.

Garner Incidents

▪  Feb. 10, 6 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1200 block of Savannah Chase Circle. Someone stole a diamond ring valued at $900.

▪  Feb. 10, 12:15 p.m., a call for service was made in the 200 block of Shenstone Boulevard.

▪  Feb. 10, 7 p.m., burglary was reported in the 1100 bloc of Arbor Greene Drive. Someone stole an amplifier, air chisel and chainsaw valued at $549.95.

▪  Feb. 10, 10 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Time Drive East. Someone stole baby supplies valued at $127.88.

▪  Feb. 11, 12:40 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 1100 block of Brucemont Drive.

▪  Feb. 11, 3 p.m., fraud was reported in the 200 block of Shenstone Boulevard.

▪  Feb. 11, 5:05 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole various items valued at $113.46.

▪  Feb. 11, 5:15 p.m., larceny was reported in the 500 block of Plaza Circle. Someone stole a 30-day tag.

▪  Feb. 12, 7:30 a.m., larceny was reported in the 2600 block of Cravenridge Place. Someone stole a purse, money and cards valued at $1,577.

▪  Feb. 13, 7 p.m., larceny was reported at Ulta on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole beauty products valued at $345.

▪  Feb. 14, 9 a.m., police recovered a kitchen appliance in the 300 block of McCormick Street.

▪  Feb. 14, 12:31 p.m., larceny was reported at New Fashions on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole jeans valued at $40.

▪  Feb. 15, 6 a.m., burglary was reported at BP on Ten Ten Road. Someone stole change and cigars valued at $17.

▪  Feb. 15, 1:50 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 1500 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

▪  Feb. 15, 9:03 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1200 block of West Garner Road.

Related content

Garner Cleveland Record

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Garner State of the Town address

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos