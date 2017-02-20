Crime Notes: Feb. 9-15

Garner Arrests
▪ Feb. 9, 4:45 p.m., Chad Thomas Smith, 42, of 117 Riverbend Drive, Clayton, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Feb. 10, 11:45 p.m., Nathaniel Bernard Day Jr., 55, of 65 Twin Pines Court, Clayton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license.
▪ Feb. 11, 4:37 a.m., Logan Thomas Curtis, 19, of 8000 Bells Lake Road, Apex, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver drugs and felony drug possession.
▪ Feb. 11, 4:45 a.m., Christopher Lamont Butler, 21, of 2953 Filbert St., Raleigh, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, second degree trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor.
▪ Feb. 11, 11 p.m., Kimberly McLeod, 38, of 312 New Rand Road, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for failing to return rented property.
▪ Feb. 12, 5 p.m., Malachi Malik Williams, 16, of 1105 Curtis Drive, Garner, was charged with attempted common law robbery.
▪ Feb. 12, 5 p.m., Ladre Jayshaun Alford, 17, of 258-203 Westcroft Drive, Garner, was charged with attempted common law robbery.
▪ Feb. 12, 5 p.m., Aleek Zion Bryant, 17, of 248-104 Westcroft Drive, Garner, was charged with attempted common law robbery.
▪ Feb. 13, 12:07 a.m., Henry Faison, 46, of 1341 Pineview Drive, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Feb. 14, 1 p.m., Octavio Raphael Dugues, 32, of 211-83 Ashe Ave., Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for second degree trespassing.
▪ Feb. 15, 5:15 p.m., Martin Ignacio Figueroa, 29, of 1120-205 Trinity Pine Lane, Raleigh, was charged with larceny by defeating an anti-theft device.
Garner Incidents
▪ Feb. 10, 6 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1200 block of Savannah Chase Circle. Someone stole a diamond ring valued at $900.
▪ Feb. 10, 12:15 p.m., a call for service was made in the 200 block of Shenstone Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 10, 7 p.m., burglary was reported in the 1100 bloc of Arbor Greene Drive. Someone stole an amplifier, air chisel and chainsaw valued at $549.95.
▪ Feb. 10, 10 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Time Drive East. Someone stole baby supplies valued at $127.88.
▪ Feb. 11, 12:40 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 1100 block of Brucemont Drive.
▪ Feb. 11, 3 p.m., fraud was reported in the 200 block of Shenstone Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 11, 5:05 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole various items valued at $113.46.
▪ Feb. 11, 5:15 p.m., larceny was reported in the 500 block of Plaza Circle. Someone stole a 30-day tag.
▪ Feb. 12, 7:30 a.m., larceny was reported in the 2600 block of Cravenridge Place. Someone stole a purse, money and cards valued at $1,577.
▪ Feb. 13, 7 p.m., larceny was reported at Ulta on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole beauty products valued at $345.
▪ Feb. 14, 9 a.m., police recovered a kitchen appliance in the 300 block of McCormick Street.
▪ Feb. 14, 12:31 p.m., larceny was reported at New Fashions on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole jeans valued at $40.
▪ Feb. 15, 6 a.m., burglary was reported at BP on Ten Ten Road. Someone stole change and cigars valued at $17.
▪ Feb. 15, 1:50 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 1500 block of Meadowbrook Drive.
▪ Feb. 15, 9:03 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1200 block of West Garner Road.
